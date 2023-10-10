MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, World Cup 2023: PAK faces SL in Hyderabad; Toss at 1:30 PM; live streaming info

PAK vs SL: Follow the live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. 

Updated : Oct 10, 2023 12:57 IST

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka's players during the practise session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Hyderabad.
Sri Lanka's players during the practise session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/ The Hindu
Sri Lanka's players during the practise session ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

  • October 10, 2023 12:47
    PAK vs SL: Preview

    A confident Pakistan, eager to keep the momentum going after its emphatic win against Netherlands here in the opener, takes on a battered Sri Lanka in the second round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

    It was never going to be easy for Sri Lanka, especially for the bowling attack, to come back strongly after the way South African batters treated it with such disdain, posting a record-breaking World Cup score of 428 in the previous game at Delhi.

    Read more

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

