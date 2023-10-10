Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score, World Cup 2023: PAK faces SL in Hyderabad; Toss at 1:30 PM; live streaming info

PAK vs SL: Preview

A confident Pakistan, eager to keep the momentum going after its emphatic win against Netherlands here in the opener, takes on a battered Sri Lanka in the second round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

It was never going to be easy for Sri Lanka, especially for the bowling attack, to come back strongly after the way South African batters treated it with such disdain, posting a record-breaking World Cup score of 428 in the previous game at Delhi.

Read more