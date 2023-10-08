MagazineBuy Print

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most wickets: List of highest wicket-takers after IND vs AUS

ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the list of top five wicket-takers in the WC after India vs Australia match.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 22:57 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Bas De Leede appeals for a leg before wicket against Pakistan’s Hasan Ali.
Netherlands’ Bas De Leede appeals for a leg before wicket against Pakistan’s Hasan Ali. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Bas De Leede appeals for a leg before wicket against Pakistan’s Hasan Ali. | Photo Credit: AP

The 13th edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final.

After the first round of matches for every matches, Netherlands’ Bas de Leede tops the wickets chart with his 4/62 against Pakistan.

Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are tied on three wickets. India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood also claimed three wickets each to complete the top five.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in the World Cup so far:

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Best
Bas de Leede (NED) 1 4 15.50 6.88 4/62
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) 1 3 8.33 2.77 3/25
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 1 3 9.33 2.80 3/28
Shakib al Hasan (BAN) 1 3 10.00 3.75 3/30
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 1 3 4.22 12.66 3/38
Haris Rauf (PAK) 1 3 14.33 3.77 3/43
Matt Henry (NZ) 1 3 16.00 4.80 3/48
Gerlad Coetzee 1 3 22.66 7.55 3/68

(Last updated on October 8 after India vs Australia)

