Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking World Cup night: Highlights aplenty

India skipper Rohit Sharma had a record-breaking outing against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi
First, he equalled the record for the joint-fastest batter to 1000 runs in World Cups
The India captain started this edition’s World Cup with 978 runs in 17 innings and reached the haul in the 19th innings after bagging a duck in the first game against Australia
Rohit is the fourth Indian to the 1000-run mark behind Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli
Next, he broke the record for the most international sixes across formats, as he hit his 554th maximum, overtaking Chris Gayle’s tally of 553
The 36-year-old now has completed 50 sixes in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023— a record that no Indian batter has managed to touch
Additionally, he is the third-leading six-hitter among Indians in Test cricket with 77 sixes, only behind Virender Sehwag (91) and MS Dhoni (78)
Rohit added a cherry on top as he notched up his 7th ODI World Cup ton to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most 100s in the quadrennial showpiece
Rohit reached the mark off just 63 deliveries with 12 fours and 4 sixes to become the fastest Indian to breach the 100-run mark in World Cups
In the 26th over, Rashid Khan castled Rohit’s stumps as he was finally dismissed for an 84-ball 131 that included 5 sixes and 16 fours
Eventually, Virat Kohli wrapped things up with a four to remain unbeaten at 55 as India registered a massive eight-wicket win with 15 overs in hand