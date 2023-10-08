MagazineBuy Print

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs AUS match

Most runs in ICC Cricket World Cup: Here is the list of the top five run-scorers in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 22:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against England.
New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Devon Conway in action during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway in India. The 50-over quadrennial event began on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will end on November 19 at the same venue.

Ten teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a single round-robin group stage format, followed by the semifinals and final. There will be 45 group stage matches held across 10 venues in India. Each team will play a minimum of nine matches and a maximum of 11 games in the tournament.

The top-five list currently comprises the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who annihilated England in the tournament opener. The South African trio of Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock, which helped the Proteas register the highest team total in ODI World Cups, rounds off the top five.

Leading run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Devon Conway (NZ) 1 152 - 125.61 152*
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) 1 123 - 128.12 123*
Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 1 108 108.00 98.18 108
Aiden Markram (SA) 1 106 106.00 196.29 106
Quinton de Kock (SA) 1 100 100.00 119.04 100

(Updated after IND vs AUS on October 8)

