ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match

ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 21:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli of India in action against Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai.
Virat Kohli of India in action against Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Virat Kohli of India in action against Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

After all 10 teams have finished playing a game each, New Zealand tops the standings after thrashing defending champion England by nine wickets in the tournament opener. India, meanwhile, is fifth after beating Australia by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday.

Here is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
New Zealand 1 1 0 2 +2.149
South Africa 1 1 0 2 +2.040
Pakistan 1 1 0 2 +1.620
Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +1.438
India 1 1 0 2 +0.883
Australia 1 0 1 0 -0.883
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -1.438
Netherlands 1 0 1 0 -1.620
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -2.040
England 1 0 1 0 -2.149

(Updated after IND vs AUS on October 8)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

