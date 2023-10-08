The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.
After all 10 teams have finished playing a game each, New Zealand tops the standings after thrashing defending champion England by nine wickets in the tournament opener. India, meanwhile, is fifth after beating Australia by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday.
Here is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+2.149
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+2.040
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.620
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.438
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.883
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.883
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.438
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.620
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.040
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.149
(Updated after IND vs AUS on October 8)
Latest on Sportstar
- ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match
- India beats Australia by six wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener
- India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahul 97, Kohli 85 lead IND to six-wicket win in Chennai
- ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia loses first WC opening match since 1992
- Hangzhou brings curtains down on Asian Games with message of unity
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE