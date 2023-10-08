ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup began on October 5 with a match between defending champion England and 2019 losing finalist New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The 50-over tournament features 10 teams, who will play each other once in a single round-robin group stage format. At the end of the 45 group stage matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the semifinals, which will be held on November 15 and 16. The final is scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

After all 10 teams have finished playing a game each, New Zealand tops the standings after thrashing defending champion England by nine wickets in the tournament opener. India, meanwhile, is fifth after beating Australia by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday.

Here is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 1 1 0 2 +2.149 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +2.040 Pakistan 1 1 0 2 +1.620 Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +1.438 India 1 1 0 2 +0.883 Australia 1 0 1 0 -0.883 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -1.438 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 -1.620 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -2.040 England 1 0 1 0 -2.149

(Updated after IND vs AUS on October 8)