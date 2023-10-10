MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game

Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan scored hundreds in the match.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 22:02 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique, left, and his batting partner Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets.
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique, left, and his batting partner Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique, left, and his batting partner Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Tuesday created the record for the most number of hundreds in a World Cup match.

Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan slammed tons on Tuesday.

Only Pakistan vs Australia in 1998 and India vs Australia in 2013 had four centurions in a single game.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 306/3 (44); Rizwan, Shakeel in cruise control - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023 highlights, Day 2: Full teams player updated list; Pawan breaks record; Thalaivas sign Bastami; Zafardanesh goes to U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC forward Salam Johnson ruled out for the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup: Full list of highest successful run chases
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit and Shaheen’s fan Rafiq, banking on stranger’s goodwill to watch India vs Pakistan World Cup final
    V.S. Aravind
  4. PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup: Kusal Mendis taken to hospital after suffering cramps
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, World Cup: Afghanistan is far better at playing spin bowling, says captain Shahidi
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 306/3 (44); Rizwan, Shakeel in cruise control - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023 highlights, Day 2: Full teams player updated list; Pawan breaks record; Thalaivas sign Bastami; Zafardanesh goes to U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC forward Salam Johnson ruled out for the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment