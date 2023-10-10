ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka breaks record for most hundreds in a WC game

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Tuesday created the record for the most number of hundreds in a World Cup match.
Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan slammed tons on Tuesday.
Only Pakistan vs Australia in 1998 and India vs Australia in 2013 had four centurions in a single game.
