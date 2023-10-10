ODI World Cup: Pakistan creates new record; full list of highest successful run chases

Pakistan broke the record for the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cups when it chased down 345 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.
Across the 13 editions of the ODI World Cup, chases of over 300 runs have been achieved only a handful of times.
Ireland held the record for the highest run chase in the history of the ODI World Cup when it chased down 329 against England during the 2011 World Cup in India.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also feature in the top five list. England fell agonisingly short of getting onto the list in the tied match against India during the 2011 World Cup when it scored 338/8 in the second innings.
Here is the full list:
|Team
|Total
|Opponent
|Edition
|Pakistan
|345/4
|Sri Lanka
|202
|Ireland
|329/7
|England
|2011
|Bangladesh
|322/4
|Scotland
|2015
|Bangladesh
|322/3
|West Indies
|2019
|Sri Lanka
|313/7
|Zimbabwe
|1992
|Sri Lanka
|312/1
|England
|2015
