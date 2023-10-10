MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup: Pakistan creates new record; full list of highest successful run chases

ODI World Cup: Check the list of highest successful run chases in the history of the 50-over World Cup.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 21:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien plays a shot against England in the 2011 World Cup.
Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien plays a shot against England in the 2011 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash
infoIcon

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien plays a shot against England in the 2011 World Cup. | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Prakash

Pakistan broke the record for the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cups when it chased down 345 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.

Across the 13 editions of the ODI World Cup, chases of over 300 runs have been achieved only a handful of times.

Ireland held the record for the highest run chase in the history of the ODI World Cup when it chased down 329 against England during the 2011 World Cup in India.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also feature in the top five list. England fell agonisingly short of getting onto the list in the tied match against India during the 2011 World Cup when it scored 338/8 in the second innings.

Here is the full list:

Team Total Opponent Edition
Pakistan 345/4 Sri Lanka 202
Ireland 329/7 England 2011
Bangladesh 322/4 Scotland 2015
Bangladesh 322/3 West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka 313/7 Zimbabwe 1992
Sri Lanka 312/1 England 2015

ICC World Cup 2023

