Pakistan chased down 345 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday to break the record for the highest successful run chase in World Cups.
Hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan guided Pakistan to a victory in the 49th over.
The previous record for the highest run chase in the quadrennial event belonged to Ireland which chased down 329 runs against England in 2011.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Rizwan, Shafique hits ton as PAK completes record runchase vs SL
- World Cup 2023 most wickets: Santner continues as leading wicket-taker after PAK vs SL
- Serie A: Maignan to miss AC Milan vs Juventus with one-match ban
- ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan completes highest run chase in WC history
- Asian Games bronze medallist and India’s top shuttler Prannoy could represent Tamil Nadu in Nationals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE