ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan completes highest run chase in WC history

Hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan guided Pakistan to a victory in the 49th over while chasing 345 runs.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 22:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a century.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a century. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a century. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan chased down 345 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday to break the record for the highest successful run chase in World Cups.

Hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan guided Pakistan to a victory in the 49th over.

The previous record for the highest run chase in the quadrennial event belonged to Ireland which chased down 329 runs against England in 2011.

