PAK vs SL: Kusal Mendis hits fastest century by a Sri Lankan in Men’s ODI World Cup

Kusal Mendis hit the fastest century by a Sri Lanka batter in men’s ODI World Cup on Tuesday against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Mendis reached his hundred in 65 balls with the help of 13 fours and four sixes.

Mendis’ 65-ball century is also the sixth fastest century in men’s ODI World Cup history; first being the 49-ball hundred by South Africa’s Aiden Markram against Sri Lanka in 2023 in Delhi.

FASTEST HUNDREDS BY SRI LANKA BATTERS IN WORLD CUP

Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023 (Final score: 122)

Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015 (Final Score: 117*)

Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015 (Final Score: 105*)

FASTEST HUNDREDS IN WORLD CUP

Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023 (Final Score: 108)

Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011 (Final Score: 113)

Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 102)

AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 162*)

Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019 (Final Score: 148*)

