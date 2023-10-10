MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SL: Kusal Mendis hits fastest century by a Sri Lankan in Men’s ODI World Cup

Mendis reached his hundred in 65 balls with the help of 13 fours and four sixes.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 16:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS/ The Hindu

Kusal Mendis hit the fastest century by a Sri Lanka batter in men’s ODI World Cup on Tuesday against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.



Mendis’ 65-ball century is also the sixth fastest century in men’s ODI World Cup history; first being the 49-ball hundred by South Africa’s Aiden Markram against Sri Lanka in 2023 in Delhi.

FASTEST HUNDREDS BY SRI LANKA BATTERS IN WORLD CUP

Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023 (Final score: 122)

Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015 (Final Score: 117*)

Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015 (Final Score: 105*)

FASTEST HUNDREDS IN WORLD CUP

Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023 (Final Score: 108)

Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011 (Final Score: 113)

Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 102)

AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015 (Final Score: 162*)

Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019 (Final Score: 148*)



Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Kusal Mendis

