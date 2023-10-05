MagazineBuy Print

Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Conway, Ravindra join list of batters to record century on WC debut

ODI World Cup 2023: Here is a look at all batters who have struck a century on their World Cup debuts across 13 editions.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 20:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Devon Conway became the 15th batter to record a hundred on World Cup debut.
Devon Conway became the 15th batter to record a hundred on World Cup debut. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Devon Conway became the 15th batter to record a hundred on World Cup debut. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand opener Devon Conway recorded a century on his ODI World Cup debut against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday .

Conway became the 15th overall and fourth Kiwi batter to record a century on his World Cup debut. The left-hander reached the mark off just 83 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes. Conway’s teammate Rachin Ravindra followed suit with a 82-ball ton on his World Cup, becoming the 16th and fifth Kiwi to the feat.

England’s Dennis Amiss was the first batter to record a century on World Cup debut, coming in the first-ever World Cup match against India in 1975. Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower is the only batter to achieve the mark during both, his ODI and World Cup debuts in 1992.

Here is a look at the all the batters to record a century on World Cup debut

