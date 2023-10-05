Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Conway, Ravindra join list of batters to record century on WC debut

New Zealand opener Devon Conway recorded a century on his ODI World Cup debut against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday .

Conway became the 15th overall and fourth Kiwi batter to record a century on his World Cup debut. The left-hander reached the mark off just 83 deliveries with 13 fours and two sixes. Conway’s teammate Rachin Ravindra followed suit with a 82-ball ton on his World Cup, becoming the 16th and fifth Kiwi to the feat.

England’s Dennis Amiss was the first batter to record a century on World Cup debut, coming in the first-ever World Cup match against India in 1975. Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower is the only batter to achieve the mark during both, his ODI and World Cup debuts in 1992.

Here is a look at the all the batters to record a century on World Cup debut