Live

Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ wins toss to bowl in Dharamsala; Head back in AUS Playing XI

AUS vs NZ LIVE Score, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Follow all the latest match updates, scorecard and highlights from the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Updated : Oct 28, 2023 10:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Australia’s David Warner in training.
Australia’s David Warner in training. | Photo Credit: AFP
Australia’s David Warner in training. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Australia vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

  • October 28, 2023 10:01
    TOSS

    TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl

    Tom Latham: We are going to bowl. Early start, reasonable surface, there may be something early with the new ball because of a day game. Jimmy Neesham is in for Mark Chapman who has a calf niggle. Adapting quickly will be key.

    Pat Cummins and Tom Latham walk out for the toss.

  • October 28, 2023 09:59
    Pitch Report

    Anjum Chopra and Pommie Mbangwa: It’s nice and cool. Straight boundaries - 79 metres, square - 70 metres and 64 metres respectively. England played here against Bangladesh. If you are a bowler, you are saying can we get more grass, you are not getting that today. There’ll be something in the pitch early on, for a little period only. It looks good, it’s hard, it’s flat, a few cracks here and there. You won’t get more spin than normal. In essence, good carry-through to the keeper, batters are gonna cash in after that initial period. Definitely bowl first

  • October 28, 2023 09:43
    Just In: Wade to lead Australia in India

    Australia T20I squad for India series: Wade to lead, Cummins rested after ODI World Cup

  • October 28, 2023 09:31
    Venue Guide: Dharamsala
  • October 28, 2023 09:29
    AUS vs NZ - where to watch

    Where can one watch AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • October 28, 2023 09:26
    Australia first to play 100th World Cup match

    Australia will become the first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches today in Dharamsala.

    AUS vs NZ: Australia becomes first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches

  • October 28, 2023 09:25
    Squads

    Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

    New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham


  • October 28, 2023 09:23
    Preview

    Australia is one of the best cricket teams for many reasons, and being the most successful team in the World Cup with five titles is just one of them.

    Maintaining consistency, persistence, and competence are some more reasons. But, its resilient character stood underlined after the Aussies spent a night in the cellar of the points table and triumphed thrice on the bounce.

    On Saturday, this resurgent side faces off with its trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, at the picturesque setting of the HPCA ground at the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain ranges.

    These teams – softened up by India – clash at a crucial stage of the league. New Zealand remained among the top-four teams despite losing to India here, while Australia made the grade after its resounding 309-run victory over the Netherlands earlier this week. READ MORE

Australia vs New Zealand

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

