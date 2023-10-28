Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ wins toss to bowl in Dharamsala; Head back in AUS Playing XI

Key Updates
- October 28, 2023 10:01TOSS
TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl
Tom Latham: We are going to bowl. Early start, reasonable surface, there may be something early with the new ball because of a day game. Jimmy Neesham is in for Mark Chapman who has a calf niggle. Adapting quickly will be key.
Pat Cummins and Tom Latham walk out for the toss.
- October 28, 2023 09:59Pitch Report
Anjum Chopra and Pommie Mbangwa: It’s nice and cool. Straight boundaries - 79 metres, square - 70 metres and 64 metres respectively. England played here against Bangladesh. If you are a bowler, you are saying can we get more grass, you are not getting that today. There’ll be something in the pitch early on, for a little period only. It looks good, it’s hard, it’s flat, a few cracks here and there. You won’t get more spin than normal. In essence, good carry-through to the keeper, batters are gonna cash in after that initial period. Definitely bowl first
- October 28, 2023 09:43Just In: Wade to lead Australia in India
- October 28, 2023 09:31Venue Guide: Dharamsala
- October 28, 2023 09:29AUS vs NZ - where to watch
Where can one watch AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 10:30 AM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 28, 2023 09:26Australia first to play 100th World Cup match
Australia will become the first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches today in Dharamsala.
- October 28, 2023 09:25Squads
Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
- October 28, 2023 09:23Preview
Australia is one of the best cricket teams for many reasons, and being the most successful team in the World Cup with five titles is just one of them.
Maintaining consistency, persistence, and competence are some more reasons. But, its resilient character stood underlined after the Aussies spent a night in the cellar of the points table and triumphed thrice on the bounce.
On Saturday, this resurgent side faces off with its trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, at the picturesque setting of the HPCA ground at the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain ranges.
These teams – softened up by India – clash at a crucial stage of the league. New Zealand remained among the top-four teams despite losing to India here, while Australia made the grade after its resounding 309-run victory over the Netherlands earlier this week. READ MORE
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NZ wins toss to bowl in Dharamsala; Head back in AUS Playing XI
- Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NZ playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
- Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice
- Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive
- Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE