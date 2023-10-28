New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out midway through the World Cup 2023 match against Australia at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Electing to bowl first, Ferguson came in as first-change for the Kiwis. He was belted by Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head for 38 runs, including three sixes and as many fours across three overs.
Ferguson immediately left the field and did not return, forcing captain Tom Latham to fiddle around with his part-time bowlers.
Also Checkout: Australia vs New Zealand LIVE score updates
Updating on the seamer’s injury, the Black Caps wrote on ‘X’, stating: “Lockie Ferguson is off the field after experiencing pain in his right Achilles while bowling. He won’t return to the field and will be further assessed.”
Ferguson is the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in this edition with eight scalps from five matches.
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 387/6 (48 overs); Inglis, Cummins attack after Maxwell departs
- AUS vs NZ: Injured Lockie Ferguson out of World Cup match
- Asian Para Games 2023 medals Highlights: October 28 - India finishes fifth with 29 gold, 111 medals in total; China ends campaign with 521 medals
- Hundreds on ODI World Cup debut: Head joins Shafique, Conway, Ravindra in list of batters to record century on WC debut
- Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: NED opts to bat vs BAN; Playing XIs out; Mahedi replaces Nasum
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE