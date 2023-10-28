MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NZ: Injured Lockie Ferguson out of World Cup match

AUS vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson went off the field with an injured right Achilles after conceding 38 runs in three overs against Australia on Saturday.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 13:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson bowls a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Dharamsala.
infoIcon

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out midway through the World Cup 2023 match against Australia at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Electing to bowl first, Ferguson came in as first-change for the Kiwis. He was belted by Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head for 38 runs, including three sixes and as many fours across three overs.

Ferguson immediately left the field and did not return, forcing captain Tom Latham to fiddle around with his part-time bowlers.

Updating on the seamer’s injury, the Black Caps wrote on ‘X’, stating: “Lockie Ferguson is off the field after experiencing pain in his right Achilles while bowling. He won’t return to the field and will be further assessed.”

Ferguson is the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in this edition with eight scalps from five matches.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
