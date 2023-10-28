AUS vs NZ: Injured Lockie Ferguson out of World Cup match

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out midway through the World Cup 2023 match against Australia at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Electing to bowl first, Ferguson came in as first-change for the Kiwis. He was belted by Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head for 38 runs, including three sixes and as many fours across three overs.

Ferguson immediately left the field and did not return, forcing captain Tom Latham to fiddle around with his part-time bowlers.

Updating on the seamer’s injury, the Black Caps wrote on ‘X’, stating: “Lockie Ferguson is off the field after experiencing pain in his right Achilles while bowling. He won’t return to the field and will be further assessed.”

Ferguson is the third-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in this edition with eight scalps from five matches.