Live

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: NED opts to bat vs BAN; Playing XIs out; Mahedi replaces Nasum

NED vs BAN, Live Score: Catch the live scores, commentary and updates from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Updated : Oct 28, 2023 13:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh's skipper Shakib Al Hasan gestures during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
Bangladesh's skipper Shakib Al Hasan gestures during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI
Bangladesh's skipper Shakib Al Hasan gestures during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from the World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • October 28, 2023 13:47
    The experienced Wesley Barresi in the starting XI for the Dutch
  • October 28, 2023 13:37
    Playing XIs

    Netherlands - Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

    Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

  • October 28, 2023 13:35
    Toss update

    Netherlands wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • October 28, 2023 13:21
    Revamped Eden Gardens gears up to host World Cup 2023 matches

    Revamped Eden Gardens gears up to host World Cup 2023 matches

    Following months of renovation and a significant facelift, the iconic Eden Gardens is all set to host the first of its five World Cup matches involving Bangladesh and the Netherlands on Saturday.

  • October 28, 2023 13:09
    NED vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 2

    Netherlands won: 1

    Bangladesh won: 1

    Last result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets (Chattogram, 2011)

  • October 28, 2023 12:59
    NED vs BAN Predicted Playing XI

    Netherlands - Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

    Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

  • October 28, 2023 12:50
    Form - Last 5 matches

    Netherlands: L L W L L

    Bangladesh: L L L L W

  • October 28, 2023 12:42
    CWC 2023 Points Table

    ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after PAK vs SA: South Africa at top after close win over Pakistan

    ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India.

  • October 28, 2023 12:34
    An important 2 points on offer today!
  • October 28, 2023 12:25
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The Netherlands vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where to watch live telecast of NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST.

    Where to watch live streaming of NED vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • October 28, 2023 12:23
    PREVIEW

    Pride will be the underlying theme when Bangladesh seeks to arrest its free fall and Netherlands eyes its best-ever performance in the ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

    With cricket fever taking over from Durga Puja celebrations, it will be an extended spell of enjoyment for ardent lovers of the game as their most-loved venue joins the extravaganza. For some, the joy will double to see The Tigers from across the border in action.

    After suffering four successive losses, including the last one against South Africa, Bangladesh will feel comfortable being at ‘home away from home’ and may expect some support.

    - YB Sarangi

    Click on the image below to read the full preview:

    NED vs BAN: Bangladesh looks to return to winning ways at ‘home away from home’ against Netherlands

    Netherlands, which looks forward to punching above its weight again after shocking South Africa, would like to recover from the battering it received against Australia and better its record in the World Cup.

  • October 28, 2023 12:19
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates and commentary from the ODI World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay Tuned for all updates regarding the toss, playing XI and live commentary from the game.

