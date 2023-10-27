MagazineBuy Print

Revamped Eden Gardens gears up to host World Cup 2023 matches

It began by switching to modern lighting, refurbishing the hanging press box and media centre, redesigning the interiors of the main lobby, dressing rooms and corporate boxes to add a touch of luxe.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 13:27 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Workers clean the seats at Eden Gardens ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands.
Workers clean the seats at Eden Gardens ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Workers clean the seats at Eden Gardens ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following months of renovation and a significant facelift, the iconic Eden Gardens is all set to host the first of its five World Cup matches involving Bangladesh and the Netherlands on Saturday.

Even though only renovation and refurbishment was possible to the present structure on the land owned by the Army, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) began its preparations for the World Cup months in advance and squeezed in all possible modern amenities inside the sprawling decades-old structure.

It began by switching to modern lighting, refurbishing the hanging press box and media centre, redesigning the interiors of the main lobby, dressing rooms and corporate boxes to add a touch of luxe.

New covers (which can be used to cover the whole ground within one-and-a-half minutes in case of rains), a bigger and digital scoreboard, revamped washrooms for fans and a fresh coat of paint are some other facets which have made the Eden worthy of hosting a big event.

Clubhouse of Eden Gardens after its renovation ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands.
Clubhouse of Eden Gardens after its renovation ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Clubhouse of Eden Gardens after its renovation ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI

Known for its long and eventful history associated with the game, the Eden may have made a late entry into the show-piece event due to the Durga Puja festivities but it certainly promises thrilling action while staging the prestigious tournament for the fourth time.

In each of the previous three editions, Eden was witness to drama. In 1987, it saw Australia lifting its maiden World title. In 1996, it shed tears over the forgettable episode of the home team conceding the semifinal to eventual champion Sri Lanka in bizarre circumstances due to crowd disturbances. And in 2011, the historic stadium played host to a high-scoring tussle between minnows Ireland and Netherlands with the latter ending up on the losing side despite putting up a 300-plus total.

With the fresh strips in the middle expected to produce good contests between the bat and the ball, the most recognisable sporting venue in the historic  maidan area of the city will continue to be the centre of attraction over the next three weeks – until the semifinal on November 16.

