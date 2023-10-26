MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is unfazed of chasing against ‘mercurial’ Pakistan

South Africa cruising in the top half of the table, while Pakistan will need a win to infuse some optimism into their World Cup campaign.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 21:04 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
| Video Credit: ICC

Ahead of its World Cup league stage clash against Pakistan, South Africa is wary of getting complacent around a team seeking to set its fortunes right.

“Pakistan are a dangerous team. We know that they haven’t played close to their best, but tomorrow could be that and we want to make sure we are ready for that,” said Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma.

The 33-year-old emphasised on the utility of Tabraiz Shamsi left-arm wrist spin against Pakistan, which has shown a weakness to spin.

South Africa is yet to win a game batting second in the tournament (with their lone defeat so far coming in a game where the side had to chase) but Bavuma is unfazed about the prospect of doing so in Chennai.

READ MORE: PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab

“I watched the Afghanistan game with Pakistan and it seemed to get a lot better batting under light.I think we know somewhere along the line in the tournament we’ll have to bat second. And I think the conversations that we’ve had as batters is to find ways as to how we can still follow that same process that we follow when we’re batting first,” he said.

While the South Africa cruising in the top half of the table, Pakistan will need a win to infuse some optimism into their World Cup campaign and Bavuma is aware of what a motivator fear can be for a cricket team.

“I saw a comment that described Pakistan as mercurial. I had to Google the word, but it spoke about how a team can be good one day and not so good the other day. So, we want to make sure that when they’re good, we are so good as well,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

South Africa /

Temba Bavuma /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE: October 27 - India jumps to fourth with 24 gold, 96 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa Live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Match preview, probable playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. McLaren racing into F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on podium streak by Norris and Piastri
    AP
  4. Last Word: Bidding for sports’ biggest spectacle
    Suresh Menon
  5. NBA 2023-24: Lillard scores 39 in Milwaukee Bucks debut to edge Philadelphia 76ers 118-117
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SA match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: England underestimated us, says Sri Lankan spinner Theekshana
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally LIVE: October 27 - India jumps to fourth with 24 gold, 96 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa Live score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Match preview, probable playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. McLaren racing into F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on podium streak by Norris and Piastri
    AP
  4. Last Word: Bidding for sports’ biggest spectacle
    Suresh Menon
  5. NBA 2023-24: Lillard scores 39 in Milwaukee Bucks debut to edge Philadelphia 76ers 118-117
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment