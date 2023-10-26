MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup 2023: Maxwell ‘loves fastest records’, was counting deliveries for century against Netherlands

The Australian batter “didn’t really want to bat” before smashing the fastest World Cup hundred ever off just 40 balls at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 19:10 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Glenn Maxwell after scoring century against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Glenn Maxwell after scoring century against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Moorthy R V
infoIcon

Glenn Maxwell after scoring century against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Moorthy R V

Even as he unleashed those extraordinary shots, one after another, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday, Glenn Maxwell was keeping a tab on the balls he had been facing.

After slamming the fastest World Cup hundred, against the Netherlands, the Australian superstar said he was aware of the records. “I am very aware of them,” he said after his stunning onslaught, for which all he got was the last 10 overs. “I’m very aware of balls faced. I love the fastest fifty, fastest hundred records.”

He feels those records are cool. “Sometimes to the detriment of myself, I have always probably pushed the boundaries a bit too much,” he said. “I think against Afghanistan in 2015, I was 88 off (38) and I was like I am getting into the next two balls I hit one straight to cover and butchered it. I think I got my fastest hundred in the next game.”

READ MORE: PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab

It is not just the bowlers that know he is one of the most difficult batters to bowl to. “When I get on the run, I know I’m difficult to bowl to,” Maxwell said. “It’s just about getting past the first ball. I have been in those positions before I could make fast hundreds.”

He, however, said he wasn’t feeling well. “I was sitting in the changing room and I didn’t really want to bat, which is a bit different than last game where I was way too eager to get out there,” he said. “I was a little bit more chilled when I got out there. I didn’t have many high hopes, I think. But yeah, I’ve been pretty cooked the last couple of days. It coincided with the sleepless night last night with the family.”

Maxwell wasn’t too keen on the light show. “I had something like that light show similar happened at Perth during a Big Bash game and I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust,” he said. “I just think it’s the dumbest idea for cricketers.”

