MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands

Maxwell’s 106 off 44 balls stunned the unfortunate Netherlands bowlers as well as the fortunate 18,000-odd spectators that came to watch the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 21:19 IST , DELHI - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
| Video Credit: Dhruva Prasad, Mayank

The Big Show, they call him. A big show he gave them.

Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday produced one of the most astonishing displays of batting in recent time, as he broke the record for the fastest-ever World Cup hundred by nine balls.

His 106 off 44 balls (9x4, 8x6) stunned the unfortunate Netherlands bowlers as well as the fortunate 18,000-odd spectators that came to watch the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It had become more of a mismatch by the time Maxwell’s third ODI hundred came to an end. The former champion ended with 399 for eight.

In reply, Netherlands was bundled out for 90 in just 21 overs. The Aussies won by 309 runs, the biggest margin at the World Cup.

HIGHLIGHTS

It was their third win on the trot after their campaign stumbled at the beginning, with convincing losses to India and South Africa.

They are now looking really good – even without Travis Head, whose return to the eleven didn’t happen with this match despite all the speculation.

That meant David Warner and Mitchell Marsh could continue with their opening partnership, which had yielded a record 259 in the last match.

On this night, it was only worth 28, with Marsh’s attempt to pull Logan van Beek, from outside the off-stump, ending up as a skier.

FULL SCORECARD

Marsh was the rare failure among the top four, as Warner (104, 93b, 11x4, 3x6), who made his sixth World Cup hundred, Steve Smith (71, 68b, 9x4, 1x6) and Marnus Labuschagne (62, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) all looked keen to make the most out of the batting beauty.

That beast of an innings by Maxwell, however, made them the supporting cast.

Maxwell looked like a superhero that made his appearance a little before the climax.

He came in only in the 40th over and played shots the way like nobody else probably could have, such as the six that took him to his fifty - the reverse-sweep off Bas de Leede, who would go on to become the most expensive bowler in ODI history (two for 115).

His second fifty came off just 13 balls. He added 103 off 44 balls for the seventh wicket with captain Pat Cummins, whose contribution in it was eight.

After the Maxwell masterclass in massacre, the question was when the bowlers would finish the job.

They didn’t take much time, with Adam Zampa recording his third four-wicket haul in a row. This game though will be remembered more for the Maxwell show.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Glenn Maxwell /

Adam Zampa /

Bas de Leede /

Pat Cummins /

Marnus Labuschagne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  5. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s early optimism continues to fade as semis loom large
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. AUS vs NED: Australia registers biggest victory in ODI World Cup history, beats Netherlands by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  5. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment