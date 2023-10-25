MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Mathews lauds Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis’ ‘fearless cricket’

Mathews was not included in Sri Lanka’s initial 15-member World Cup squad, and was first drafted in as a travel reserve and then eventually joined the team as an injury replacement for Pathirana on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 19:52 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews during a practice session.
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews during a practice session. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Murali Kumar K
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews during a practice session. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Murali Kumar K

Some cricketers never fade away. Fifteen years after his ODI debut, and with just three matches under his belt in the last two-and-a-half years, Angelo Mathews and his unwavering temperament are back.

The 36-year-old is in as an injury replacement for speedster Matheesha Pathirana and the 2023 edition of the World Cup will be his fourth for Sri Lanka. In a charming twist, the current skipper Kusal Mendis (standing in for Dasun Shanaka) made his debut under Mathews in 2016.

“He’s evolved so much over the last five, six years,” Mathews said of Mendis, ahead of the encounter against England. “Now he’s showing his maturity [by] playing fearless cricket. I’ve played under so many different captains and they’ve also played under me. It’s a cycle. So playing under Kusal gives me pleasure.”

READ MORE: ODI World Cup 2023- Scoring three hundreds in five innings is pretty special: SA batting coach JP Duminy on De Kock

If Mathews makes the playing XI, his batting prowess and Mendis’ free-spiritedness will be crucial against England.

“It’s always a contest with the English. We know the brand of cricket they play and you got to be positive. If you take a backward step, they are going to jump onto you. You have to fight fire with fire.”

England’s Moeen Ali, on his part, hoped that the reigning ODI and T20 world champions’ competitive fire hadn’t been doused. “There are still a lot of players that can play for a long time,” the 36-year-old said when asked if this England side was on its last legs.

READ MORE: Gill closes gap with Babar by six points in the race for No 1 ICC ODI batter; Siraj jumps to second spot

“There’s obviously a few of us who are a bit older, and more than likely won’t make the next World Cup, but I don’t think it’s the end of anything. It could potentially be the start of something else.

“We’re still in the competition. We’ve got to win every game. But we know that we can do it.

“We’re obviously disappointed by the result [vs. South Africa]. Not just the result, but the way we played. But you’ve got to move on. Everything is a must-win and we’ve been in this position before, probably not to this degree. We have to get our confidence [back] and perform.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka /

Angelo Mathews /

England /

Matheesha Pathirana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: England all out for 156, its lowest World Cup total against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Mathews lauds Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis’ ‘fearless cricket’
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Manchester United show signs of life, but City offers real test
    Reuters
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China crosses 350 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Kumara takes three as ENG all out for 156 - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs SL: England all out for 156, its lowest World Cup total against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dot-ball percentages, seam, swing and constant backing: How Indian bowlers are fuelling search for elusive ICC silverware
    Dhruva Prasad,Lalith Kalidas
  3. Reverse swing: Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar, Venkatesh Prasad on science and skill behind keeping headline trend of 1990s relevant
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: India’s opening salvo proving to be opponents’ first and biggest hurdle
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ENG vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: England all out for 156, its lowest World Cup total against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Mathews lauds Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis’ ‘fearless cricket’
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Manchester United show signs of life, but City offers real test
    Reuters
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China crosses 350 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Kumara takes three as ENG all out for 156 - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment