MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bishan Singh Bedi: A legend beyond cricket whose demise leaves the world poorer

The legend remained a man of the world and knowledge had to be shared, be it with Anil Kumble, Shane Warne, Monty Panesar or Sunil Joshi.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 07:16 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Bishan Singh Bedi, the iconic left-arm spinner, who breathed his last at Delhi on Monday, was not just a cricketer. He had other shades too that ranged from philosopher to being a sharp observer of the nation’s politics.
Bishan Singh Bedi, the iconic left-arm spinner, who breathed his last at Delhi on Monday, was not just a cricketer. He had other shades too that ranged from philosopher to being a sharp observer of the nation’s politics. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash/The Hindu
infoIcon

Bishan Singh Bedi, the iconic left-arm spinner, who breathed his last at Delhi on Monday, was not just a cricketer. He had other shades too that ranged from philosopher to being a sharp observer of the nation’s politics. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash/The Hindu

To be in the presence of Bishan Singh Bedi is to know what warm affection is, what righteous anger could be and to also recognise that sport is part of a larger life.

The iconic left-arm spinner, who breathed his last at Delhi on Monday, was not just a cricketer, he had other shades too that ranged from philosopher to being a sharp observer of the nation’s politics.

As a great left-arm spinner, he gently lured batters to their doom and his words always had the depth of a life well lived and the world acutely observed.

In his 77 summers, with the prime years dedicated to cricket, as a player, coach, administrator and observer, Bedi gained immense stature. He had a larger-than-life presence, a laugh that reverberated from his belly before emerging from his mouth and black humour was always a constant accompaniment.

ALSO READ
Bishan Singh Bedi cremated in presence of Indian sports legends

Part of the famous spin quartet, he was the first among equals despite the generous manner in which he always gave credit to Erapalli Prasanna, B.S. Chandrasekhar and S. Venkataraghavan.

His numbers – 266 Test wickets and 1560 first-class scalps – are staggering.

An action that was easy on the eye and one that held many unfathomable secrets for befuddled rivals, followed by a twinkle in his eye and the propensity to guffaw remained the eternal blend of a fine professional soaked in the amateur spirit.

Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi during a cricket match.
Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi during a cricket match. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
lightbox-info

Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi during a cricket match. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Playing for India or plying his trade in the English counties, Bedi found eternal friendships.

One such was with Pakistan’s Intikhab Alam, now a distraught friend struggling with grief.

RELATED: Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Bedi remained a man of the world and knowledge had to be shared, be it with Anil Kumble, Shane Warne, Monty Panesar or Sunil Joshi. Not for Bedi, the rigid boundaries of hyper-nationalism or regionalism.

ALSO READ
Bishan Bedi passes away: Pragyan Ojha recalls former spin legend’s moral support during difficult phase

Bedi could be affectionate and abrasive, he held no punches back but he cared deeply. Keeping an eye on a young Kapil Dev, later Sachin Tendulkar or Kumble, Bedi was always invested in cricket.

“Hello young man,” would be his hearty greeting before a pithy observation about a match in progress or a world in crisis emerged. Much like the great Michael Holding, Bedi had a wide perspective.

He never believed in monopolies and preferred nuance. Ever the contrarian with a good heart, Bedi spoke his mind about the BCCI or the local Delhi District Cricket Association. Not for him the dull word or the mask of political correctness. His departure leaves the world poorer.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bishan Singh Bedi /

Erapalli Prasanna /

B.S. Chandrasekhar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bishan Singh Bedi: A legend beyond cricket whose demise leaves the world poorer
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Murali Kartik
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Bishan Singh Bedi cremated in presence of Indian sports legends
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. Kush Maini joins young driver development programme of Alpine Formula 1 team
    PTI
  5. AUS vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Australia’s Marsh happy to vacate opener’s slot for Head
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bishan Singh Bedi: A legend beyond cricket whose demise leaves the world poorer
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Murali Kartik
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. PCB chief meets Inzamam, Yousuf among former players to discuss Pakistan team’s way forward
    PTI
  4. Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Sachin in 1988, Dhoni in 2007 - Vengsarkar’s history-altering decisions for Team India
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bishan Singh Bedi: A legend beyond cricket whose demise leaves the world poorer
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. I am what I am because of Bishan Singh Bedi: Murali Kartik
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Bishan Singh Bedi cremated in presence of Indian sports legends
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. Kush Maini joins young driver development programme of Alpine Formula 1 team
    PTI
  5. AUS vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Australia’s Marsh happy to vacate opener’s slot for Head
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment