‘I feel lucky that I could play with him’, says Prasanna after Bishan Bedi passes away

An old, greyscale picture of Bishan Singh Bedi enjoying a laugh with Erapalli Prasanna makes for the latter’s profile picture on WhatsApp.

The two have been friends and colleagues for more than five decades and were part of the iconic Indian spin quartet - along with BS Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

On Monday, with Bedi’s demise, that ‘strong partnership’ ended and Prasanna lost his good friend - who, over the years, taught him a lot of things.

“We have been together since the 1967 New Zealand tour. It has been a long, long association,” an emotional Prasanna told Sportstar.

A champion left-arm spinner, Bedi featured in 67 Tests for India - between 1967 and 1979 - and claimed 266 wickets. He also played 10 ODIs, with a wicket tally of seven. But Bedi’s impact on Indian cricket went beyond his role as a spinner and captain.

He was often referred to as ‘poetry in motion’ by cricket romantics across the globe and he dominated the circuit, along with his three spin partners. A no-nonsense cricketer, both on and off the pitch, his teammates also remember Bedi for his humour.

“He was such a gentleman and what he has done to Indian cricket, not many could do - as a captain, as a mentor, as a selector. It is a great loss to Indian and international cricket,” Prasanna said.

“As far as I am concerned, I don’t know what to say because I am shocked. I cannot imagine him not being there anymore. He’s one of the greatest left-arm spinners I have played with and I have learned a lot from his bowling…”

Back in the day, when pitches were different and the game had its own challenges, Bedi taught ‘a whole lot of things’ to his spin partners, especially Prasanna.

“A whole lot of credit goes to him for whatever I have done so far,” he said. “I learned how to flight the ball, how to hold the ball - all these things…”

Under former captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the iconic quartet led India to some of the historic wins - including India’s first-ever Test series win, in New Zealand, and series wins in England.

“Thanks to Pataudi, as he’s the one who brought the four guys together during his captaincy. He made us a force to reckon with, and the sheet anchor was definitely Bishan,” Prasanna said.

Having watched generations of spinners after Bedi, Prasanna still rates him as the ultimate. “Even today, he’s probably one of the most elegant, attractive bowling actions I have seen..

Bishan Singh Bedi passes away: A life in pictures

“Even English cricketers like Mike Brearley admire him not just because of his bowling, but also for his bowling action, run-up. English spectators, too, remember him,” Prasanna said, adding, “I feel lucky that I could play along with him…”

While Prasanna struggles to come to terms with Bedi’s demise, former India international Chandu Borde remembers the time when he led India Prime Minister’s XI in a four-day match against the West Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in December, 1966 - just a week before Bedi made his Test debut.

In that game, Bedi claimed six wickets in the first essay, followed by a solitary scalp in the second innings.

“He was the best left-arm spinner that I have played during my time,” Borde said.

Having played together for years, Borde would often pull Bedi’s legs.

“There were times when I would tease him by saying - ‘Bishan with brains’. He had an excellent command over his line, length and flight. He had a very easy action and he was one of the no-nonsense cricketers I have come across,” Borde said.

“He was one of the straight-forward cricketers who could say something in our face. If he felt something was not right, he could just walk up to anyone - be it the players or officials - and speak his mind…”

Borde and Bedi would call each other on their birthdays, but over the last few years, with age catching up, the 89-year-old Borde forgot ‘Bishan’s Birthday’.

“It’s so sad to hear that he is no more. We lost a good friend and a great colleague,” Borde said, before adding, “But our memories will remain forever…”