MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bishan Singh Bedi dies: Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan pay tributes to former India spin legend

Several cricketers and noted personalities paid their tributes to the spin wizard, who picked 266 Test wickets in a career spanning from 1967 to 1979.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 17:43 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.
FILE PHOTO: Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 after prolonged illness.

Several cricketers and noted personalities paid their tributes to the spin wizard, who picked 266 Test wickets in a career spanning from 1967 to 1979.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble, the leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs for his country, said Bedi was someone who always backed him and shared his insights on the game.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also paid his tributes on social media and said that Bedi always lent a helping hand to young cricketers.

Harbhajan Singh, the second most prolific spinner for India in ODIs, offered his condolences to Bedi’s son Angad and his family.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!,” former India batter Gautam Gambhir wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag wrote on X that Bedi was never afraid to speak his mind and his demise was a big loss to the cricketing fraternity.

Batting great VVS Laxman also took to social media platform X to pay his tribute to the legend.

“Sad to hear about the demise of one of India’s greats and an inspiration for spinners around the world #BishanSinghBedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a post.

Related Topics

Bishan Singh Bedi /

Anil Kumble /

Harbhajan Singh /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

VVS Laxman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 38/0 (7); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran give solid start to AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bishan Singh Bedi dies: Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan pay tributes to former India spin legend
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Motivation high for United in first home game since death of Bobby Charlton
    AP
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. 17-year-old Marc Guiu, another La Masia Academy graduate debuts for Barcelona
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bishan Bedi passes away: Pragyan Ojha recalls former spin legend’s moral support during difficult phase
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Bishan Singh Bedi dies: Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan pay tributes to former India spin legend
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away aged 77
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shane Bond joins Rajasthan Royals as assistant and fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: India loses early review after Rohit Sharma’s bizarre decision to opt for DRS against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: AFG 38/0 (7); Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran give solid start to AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bishan Singh Bedi dies: Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan pay tributes to former India spin legend
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Motivation high for United in first home game since death of Bobby Charlton
    AP
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Having IPL experience within the camp helps us as a team, says Markram
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. 17-year-old Marc Guiu, another La Masia Academy graduate debuts for Barcelona
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment