Bishan Singh Bedi dies: Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan pay tributes to former India spin legend

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 after prolonged illness.

Several cricketers and noted personalities paid their tributes to the spin wizard, who picked 266 Test wickets in a career spanning from 1967 to 1979.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble, the leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs for his country, said Bedi was someone who always backed him and shared his insights on the game.

Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Bishan Paaji. He was someone who always had my back and who genuinely shared his thoughts on the game. Cricketing fraternity will miss him dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2023

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also paid his tributes on social media and said that Bedi always lent a helping hand to young cricketers.

Sad to hear about the demise of the great Bishen Singh Bedi, apart from being a great cricketer, he was an affable person and went the extra mile to help young cricketers. 🙏🙏🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2023

Harbhajan Singh, the second most prolific spinner for India in ODIs, offered his condolences to Bedi’s son Angad and his family.

Bishan paji 💔 RIP #bishanbedi 🙏 condolences to my brother @Imangadbedi and family . Waheguru — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 23, 2023

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!,” former India batter Gautam Gambhir wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones! pic.twitter.com/zDpSd4aUp2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2023

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag wrote on X that Bedi was never afraid to speak his mind and his demise was a big loss to the cricketing fraternity.

Legendary spinner and someone who wasn't afraid to speak his mind, #BishanSinghBedi ji's passing away is a big loss . Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/THJZKILRXY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2023

Batting great VVS Laxman also took to social media platform X to pay his tribute to the legend.

“Sad to hear about the demise of one of India’s greats and an inspiration for spinners around the world #BishanSinghBedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a post.