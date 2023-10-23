Bishan Singh Bedi dies: Kumble, Ashwin, Harbhajan pay tributes to former India spin legend

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 after prolonged illness.
Several cricketers and noted personalities paid their tributes to the spin wizard, who picked 266 Test wickets in a career spanning from 1967 to 1979.
Former India spinner Anil Kumble, the leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs for his country, said Bedi was someone who always backed him and shared his insights on the game.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also paid his tributes on social media and said that Bedi always lent a helping hand to young cricketers.
Harbhajan Singh, the second most prolific spinner for India in ODIs, offered his condolences to Bedi’s son Angad and his family.
“Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!,” former India batter Gautam Gambhir wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag wrote on X that Bedi was never afraid to speak his mind and his demise was a big loss to the cricketing fraternity.
Batting great VVS Laxman also took to social media platform X to pay his tribute to the legend.
“Sad to hear about the demise of one of India’s greats and an inspiration for spinners around the world #BishanSinghBedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a post.
