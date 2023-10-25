MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED head-to-head record; Australia vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs NED head-to-head in ODIs: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands in Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 08:06 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Australia‘s Mitchell Starc successfully appeals for the wicket of Netherlands‘ Max O’Dowd during an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-up match.
infoIcon

Australia‘s Mitchell Starc successfully appeals for the wicket of Netherlands‘ Max O’Dowd during an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-up match. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia and Netherlands will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

The two teams have gone up against each other only twice in ODIs and both instances have come at the World Cup.

The Aussies are unbeaten in the two matches they have played against the Dutch.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

AUS vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 2
Australia won: 2
Netherlands won: 0
Last result: Australia won by 229 runs (Basseterre, 2007)

AUS vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs NED: 358/5 (50) (Basseterre, 2007)
AUS (lowest score) vs NED: 170/2 (36) (Potchefstroom, 2003)
NED (highest score) vs AUS: 129 (26.5) (Basseterre, 2007)
NED (lowest score) vs AUS: 122 (30.2) (Potchefstroom, 2003)
AUS (highest individual score) vs NED: Brad Hodge 123 (108)
AUS (best bowling) vs NED: Brad Hogg 4/27 (4.5)
NED (highest individual score) vs AUS: Daan van Bunge 33 (33)
NED (best bowling) vs AUS: Tim de Leede 2/34 (7)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NED ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Brad Hodge (AUS) 1 123 123 138.20 123
Michael Clarke (AUS) 1 93 - 109.41 93*
Damien Martyn (AUS) 1 67 - 88.15 67*

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NED ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Brad Hogg (AUS) 1 4 5.58 6.75 4/27
Tim de Leede (NED) 2 4 4.35 18.50 2/34
Andy Bichel (AUS) 1 3 2.60 4.33 3/13

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
