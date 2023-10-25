ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED head-to-head record; Australia vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets

Australia and Netherlands will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

The two teams have gone up against each other only twice in ODIs and both instances have come at the World Cup.

The Aussies are unbeaten in the two matches they have played against the Dutch.

Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:

AUS vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 2 Australia won: 2 Netherlands won: 0 Last result: Australia won by 229 runs (Basseterre, 2007)

AUS vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS AUS (highest score) vs NED: 358/5 (50) (Basseterre, 2007) AUS (lowest score) vs NED: 170/2 (36) (Potchefstroom, 2003) NED (highest score) vs AUS: 129 (26.5) (Basseterre, 2007) NED (lowest score) vs AUS: 122 (30.2) (Potchefstroom, 2003) AUS (highest individual score) vs NED: Brad Hodge 123 (108) AUS (best bowling) vs NED: Brad Hogg 4/27 (4.5) NED (highest individual score) vs AUS: Daan van Bunge 33 (33) NED (best bowling) vs AUS: Tim de Leede 2/34 (7)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NED ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Brad Hodge (AUS) 1 123 123 138.20 123 Michael Clarke (AUS) 1 93 - 109.41 93* Damien Martyn (AUS) 1 67 - 88.15 67*

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NED ODIS