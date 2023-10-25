ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs NED head-to-head record; Australia vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets

Australia and Netherlands will face off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
The two teams have gone up against each other only twice in ODIs and both instances have come at the World Cup.
The Aussies are unbeaten in the two matches they have played against the Dutch.
Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the match:
AUS vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
AUS vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NED ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Brad Hodge (AUS)
|1
|123
|123
|138.20
|123
|Michael Clarke (AUS)
|1
|93
|-
|109.41
|93*
|Damien Martyn (AUS)
|1
|67
|-
|88.15
|67*
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NED ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Brad Hogg (AUS)
|1
|4
|5.58
|6.75
|4/27
|Tim de Leede (NED)
|2
|4
|4.35
|18.50
|2/34
|Andy Bichel (AUS)
|1
|3
|2.60
|4.33
|3/13
