Australia vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023: Get the highlights, updates and commentary from AUS vs NED match in Delhi on Wednesday.

Key Updates
- October 25, 2023 20:43Australia registers biggest victory in ODI World Cup History
- October 25, 2023 20:31WOUT!
OUT! Van Meekeren is stumped as with this Zampa gets his third four-wicket in a row and Australia registers a mammoth 309-run win - the biggest ever in ICC ODI World Cup history.
- October 25, 2023 20:24WOUT! Dutt departs
Aryan Dutt walks back after Zampa traps him with a wrong’un. Nine down! In comes van Meekeren, the last man.
- October 25, 2023 20:15WOUT! Zampa picks two in two
Zampa gets Logan van Beek before trapping Roelof van der Merwe in front in back-to-back deliveries. van Beek nudged one to keeper Josh Inglish and van der Merwe failed to read the googly that went straight to his pads. The Netherlands eight down under 100 in the 400 runchase.
NED 86/8 in 19 overs
- October 25, 2023 20:09OUT! Marsh picks second
Mitchell Marsh with a golden arm. He gets Teja Nidamanuru for his second wicket on the night. Teja nicked the ball which was going downleg and Josh Inglish dived ahead to complete the catch.
- October 25, 2023 19:56NED 74/5 in 21 overs
Netherlands 74 for five after 16 overs. This is as good as done for the Dutch here.
- October 25, 2023 19:48WOUT! Marsh gets Engelbrecht
OUT! Marsh removes Engelbrecht on his second delivery! Short ball, onto the body and Engelbrecht could only manage to pull at deep mid-wicket but an extraordinary acrobatic effort saw Warner leap and complete a wonderful catch to give Australia a fifth wicket.
- October 25, 2023 19:29WOUT! Cummins removes Bas de Leede
Cummins’s ball nipped in to hit Bas de Leede onto his pads and it looked plumb in front. The umpires waste no time to raise fingers and the verdicts remain the same after de Leede goes upstairs. Netherlands four down.
Netherlands 53/4 in 11 overs.
- October 25, 2023 19:22WOUT! Hazlewood gets Ackermann
Leg-before appeal and given! Hazlewood gets the ball to come in sharply and Ackermann is trapped in front. The umpire raises his finger and Ackermann decides against taking the review. The Dutch are three down in the 10th over.
- October 25, 2023 19:05WOUT! There is nothing that Maxwell can’t do today!
Direct-hit at the non-striker’s end and Vikramjit Singh is short of his crease as Maxwell’s throw is spot on from mid-off.
- October 25, 2023 19:01WOUT! Starc strikes!
Max O’Dowd gets an inside edge onto his stumps and Netherlands loses its first wicket inside the first five overs. Ackermann is off the mark with a four past mid-on. Netherlands 33/1 in 5 overs.
- October 25, 2023 18:44NED begins 400-run chase
Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd will begin the 400-run chase after Maxwell’s pyrotechnics powered the Aussies to their second highest World Cup total.
- October 25, 2023 18:06AUS 399/8 in 50 overs
A boundary for Cummins to end the innings. Maxwell and Starc fell off consecutive deliveries in the final over, bowled by Logan van Beek. This is the joint six highest World Cup total and Australia’s second highest.
- October 25, 2023 17:57100Maxwell slams fastest World Cup hundred!
Maxwell gets to a 40-ball hundred with three consecutive sixes off Bas de Leede in an over that goes for 28 runs. Absolute carnage here in Delhi as Maxwell finds his mojo with the bat and how! This is also the fourth fastest century in ODIs overall.
- October 25, 2023 17:4550Maxwell hits fifty!
Maxwell goes for an audacious reverse-scoop that goes all the way for a maximum and that brings up his 27-ball fifty!
- October 25, 2023 17:39AUS 312/6 in 45 overs
With wickets falling in quick succession, Australia has been held back a bit and it would have hoped to get more than the 44 runs it got in the last five overs. Maxwell, however, is looking poised for a strong finish as he is unbeaten on 34 off 20.
- October 25, 2023 17:26WOUT! Green is run out!
Maxwell and Green are coming back for a second and Engelbrecht gets a direct-hit from long-on and Green has to go for 8 off 11 balls.
- October 25, 2023 17:15AUS 268/5 in 40 over
With two wickets in two balls, Netherlands has really pulled things back here. Cameron Green has joined Maxwell at the crease and both are new now.
- October 25, 2023 17:10WOUT! Warner goes for 104!
Warner goes for a paddle across shuffling across and it is caught by Aryan Dutt at fine-leg. Warner cannot convert this into a big hundred but has done his job nevertheless.
- October 25, 2023 17:07WOUT! Josh Inglis departs!
Inglis’ breezy innings comes to an end and he has to go for 14 off 12 balls, which included a four and a six. He looks to go for a big hit over deep midwicket but ends up slicing the ball very high in the air and safely taken in the deep, and Bas de Leede has another key wicket.
- October 25, 2023 17:03100Hundred for Warner!
Warner pulls this short one to the square-leg boundary and gets to a 91-ball century. That’s his second ton in a row and sixth in World Cups, and he equals Sachin Tendulkar’s tally.
- October 25, 2023 16:54WOUT! Marnus goes for 62
Marnus Labuschagne was looking really good, especially after hitting Aryan Dutt for a six and four off consecutive balls. But this one holds into the pitch a bit and Marnus ends up driving it to the mid-on fielder off Bas de Leede. Josh Inglis is the new batter.
- October 25, 2023 16:49AUS 231/2 in 35 overs
Marnus cranks through gears and takes a toll on van der Merwe with two fours and a six in one over. Warner, meanwhile, has fallen silent and is on 95 off 85.
- October 25, 2023 16:4650Fifty for Marnus!
A 42-ball half-century for Marnus Labuschagne and it’s his ninth career fifty.
- October 25, 2023 16:37Review lost!
The ball goes to the boundary as Bas de Leede nips one into Marnus. But captain Edwards believes there was a leg-before chance here and reviews. UltraEdge shows there was a clear edge before the ball thudded into the pads and ran away to the boundary at third-man. Review lost and Marnus survives.
- October 25, 2023 16:32200 up for Australia!
Australia has 200 on the board in 31.2 overs and should be gunning for at least 350 from here.
- October 25, 2023 16:224AUS 192/2 in 30 overs
Just two boundaries in the last five overs and both off the blade of Marnus and off the bowling of Aryan Dutt. Marnus first brought out the reverse-sweep and then swept a full delivery through midwicket. Meanwhile, Warner moves to 87 and nears a second consecutive ton.
- October 25, 2023 15:56AUS 166/2 in 25 overs
Netherlands got the big fish in Smith but set David Warner would be a difficult batter to deal with. Australia nears 200 and it will be eyeing at least 400.
- October 25, 2023 15:51WSmith falls on 71
Aryan Dutt to Steve Smith, OUT! Guess who took the catch? van Der Merwe with the catch yet again but Smith is not satisfied. Smith went back and played a late cut straight to the fielder at first slip. Umpires go upstairs and this time the decision goes to the Netherlands. They get the dangerous-looking Smith on 71. In comes, Marnus Labuschagne at number four. He gets off the mark with a single.
Steven Smith c van der Merwe b Dutt 71 (68b 9x4 1x6) SR: 104.41
- October 25, 2023 15:43Smith, Warner continue
David Warner and Steve Smith continue to inflict damage on the Netherlands in the middle overs. Smith, who slowed in the last few overs attacked Bas de Leede with back-to-back boundaries before returning the strike back to Warner. Warner hits a four before his shot against low full-toss went to van der Merwe. Third umpires intervene and give the verdict in favour of Warner as Merwe looks in complete disbelief. Warner ended an eventful over with a cut that went for a four to take 19 off this over.
AUS 158/1 in 23 overs
- October 25, 2023 15:30AUS 124/1 in 20 overs - Smith gets to his fifty
Fifty for Steve Smith! Great counter-attacking innings by Smith to take Australia forward after the early loss of Mitchell Marsh. He has slowed down to the latter half of his innings but made sure Australia got off to a solid start. Australia 124 for one in 20 overs.
- October 25, 2023 15:19Fifty for David Warner
Warner’s onslaught continues as he hits Vikramjit Singh for a SIX down the ground before smacking him for a four to get to his 32nd ODI fifty! 100 up for Australia as well!
- October 25, 2023 15:07AUS 88/1 in 15 overs
van Meekeren and Vikramjit Singh bowl in tandem and hold the run rate as Steve Smith and David Warner could only manage 5 runs in the next 2 overs.
Smith continues to take charge and hit van Meekeren for a boundary to move into the 40s.
Vikramjit Singh also conceded a boundary in his over as Warner gets into his 30s. The partnership meanwhile went past 50.
Australia nears 100 but their run rate has dropped as Ackermann gave only three from his over. 15 overs done, Australia is looking solid - 88 for one.
- October 25, 2023 14:44AUS 66/1 in 10 overs
Logan van Beek to bowl his third. Smith hit van Beek for THREE FOURS IN A ROW to start the last over of PowerPlay in some style. Australia 66 for one after 10 overs.
- October 25, 2023 14:42AUS 53/1 in 10 overs
Another quiet over with just two runs coming from it.
- October 25, 2023 14:41AUS 51/1 in 9 overs
van Beek provides a breather for the Netherlands as he gives just a single after Warner nudges one going down the leg.
- October 25, 2023 14:344AUS 50/1 in 7 overs
Second over for van Meekeren. He starts with a wide. Warner gives the strike to Smith with a single. van Meekeren to Smith, FOUR! Smith brings out his classical swivel pull to send the ball to deep square leg for a boundary. Meekeren to Smith, FOUR! Class! Smith gets onto the line of the ball and drives it over covers with perfection to end the over with another boundary. Australia races to 50 with this.
- October 25, 2023 14:284AUS 38/1 in 6 overs
van Beek continues. van Beek to Smith, FOUR! Smith opened his arm and hit a drive that went past the point fielder. Lucky runs for Smith as he gets eight with a boundary coupled with two doubles.
- October 25, 2023 14:23AUS 30/1 in 5 overs
Paul van Meekeren comes in from the other end. van Meekeren keeps things tight to give just a single from his first over. Five gone, Australia 30 for one.
- October 25, 2023 14:17WAUS 29/1 in 4 overs
The first change in the bowling attack. Edwards brings pacer Logan van Beek for Colin Ackermann. Ackermann to Marsh, OUT! Here goes the big wicket! Ackermann kept it out of reach for Marsh and he fell as he went for a big shot but could only manage to give a catch to Ackermann. Steve Smith comes in at number three. He gets off the mark with a single.
Mitchell Marsh c Ackermann b van Beek 9
- October 25, 2023 14:1343rd overaus 27/0 IN 3 overs
Aryan Dutt continues. Aryan to Warner, FOUR! Warner stayed back and slashed past point for the first boundary of the over. Aryan to Warner, FOUR! Make it two of two. Same line, the same length and the same treatment by Waner. Aryan to Warner, FOUR! Oh my goodness, three fours in a row. Seems like Aryan hasn’t learned from his mistake. Warner had enough time to jad back and cut it fine. Aryan to Warner, FOUR! WARNER MAKES IT FOUR FOURS IN A ROW! 16 runs in this over!
- October 25, 2023 14:08AUS 11/0 in 2 overs
Colin Ackermann comes in from the other end. Warner gets off the mark with a single. Marsh quickly returns the strike with a single in the following delivery. Three singles from this over as Ackermann starts with a tidy over.
- October 25, 2023 14:044AUS 8/0 in 1 overs
Aryan Dutt starts the proceedings for the Netherlands. Mitchell Marsh takes the strike. Aryan keeps the first ball in the middle and Marsh defends it on the front foot. Aryan to Marsh, FOUR! Tossed up delivery, Marsh leaned forward and played a beautiful cover drive to get off the mark with a boundary. Aryan to Marsh, FOUR! This time edged and ran away for the second boundary of the over.
- October 25, 2023 14:01All set
We are done with the national anthems and players are ready for some live action.
- October 25, 2023 13:57Players observe moments of silence for Bishan Singh Bedi
The teams are out in the middle and players are observing two minutes of silence in the remembrance of former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.
AUS vs NED: Moment of silence observed for former India cricketer Bishan Bedi during ICC World Cup 2023 match
A two minutes’ silence was observed for former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
- October 25, 2023 13:50AUS vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs NED: 358/5 (50) (Basseterre, 2007)
AUS (lowest score) vs NED: 170/2 (36) (Potchefstroom, 2003)
NED (highest score) vs AUS: 129 (26.5) (Basseterre, 2007)
NED (lowest score) vs AUS: 122 (30.2) (Potchefstroom, 2003)
AUS (highest individual score) vs NED: Brad Hodge 123 (108)
AUS (best bowling) vs NED: Brad Hogg 4/27 (4.5)
NED (highest individual score) vs AUS: Daan van Bunge 33 (33)
NED (best bowling) vs AUS: Tim de Leede 2/34 (7)
- October 25, 2023 13:49MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs NED ODIS
- October 25, 2023 13:49MOST RUNS IN AUS vs NED ODIS
- October 25, 2023 13:47AUS VS NED DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards
Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (vc), Adam Zampa, Logan van BeekTeam composition - AUS 6:5 NED Credits left: 10
- October 25, 2023 13:38All set in Delhi!
- October 25, 2023 13:36Netherlands Playing XI `
Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
- October 25, 2023 13:35Australia Playing XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
- October 25, 2023 13:34Toss
Australia wins the toss and elects to bat. Pat Cummins says Australia has just one change - Marcus Stoinis has a calf niggle and Cameron Green takes his place in the XI. The Dutch are unchanged.
- October 25, 2023 13:23Pitch Report
The boundaries are 69 and 61 metres square of the wicket and 72m is the straight boundary. The wicket looks a bit drier than the one that was used for the previous game here. But Waqar Younis reckons this will still be a belter of a wicket for batters.
Meanwhile, Finch tells the broadcaster that he hasn’t seen much of Travis Head during practice and Australia is likely to rest him for one more game.
- October 25, 2023 13:12AUS vs NED Preview
Bathed in orange, the Netherlands Residency looks magnificent under the half-moon.
On this pleasant night, on the sprawling lawns, Teja Nidamanuru is speaking in Telugu to someone; Aryan Dutt is having a lengthy chat with Kartik Murali, trying to pick the India spinner-turned-commentator’s brains; Max O’Dowd, his shoulder-length blond hair glistening under lights, poses for a photograph for the umpteenth time.
On the stage, the singer is rendering the John Denver classic, Take Me Home, Country Roads.
It was a night to unwind for the Netherlands players at the party hosted by their country’s ambassador, Marisa Gerards. They seemed to enjoy the attention.
Mind you, it is a country where, Logan van Beek would say at a press conference, jokes are being made on television shows about cricket being more of a nine-to-five job than a competitive sport.
Nobody, however, is taking the Netherlands at this World Cup lightly, though it is ranked the lowest (14th) among all the 10 teams. Not even its mighty opponent on Wednesday – Australia.
The Aussie camp must be relieved that Travis Head is back from injury, but Mitchell Marsh scored a hundred and put on a record 259 for the opening wicket with David Warner, against Pakistan in the last match
It would be interesting to see if the team management would break that partnership and make Marsh move to No. 3.
The Netherlands’ problem at the top of the order is entirely different; it needs a good start from O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh. It could do with some runs from Nidamanuru too.
The spinners as well as the seamers have delivered for the Dutch. As for Australia, it must be hoping Adam Zampa will continue his great run, which has seen him record four-wicket hauls in the last two games.
- October 25, 2023 13:04Netherlands Predicted XI
Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
- October 25, 2023 13:04Australia Predicted XI
Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa.
- October 25, 2023 13:01Australia vs Netherlands head-to-head in ODIs
Matches played: 2
Australia won: 2
Netherlands won: 0
Last result: Australia won by 229 runs (Basseterre, 2007)
- October 25, 2023 12:51When and where to watch Australia vs Netherlands?
The match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST. The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- October 25, 2023 12:29SQUADS
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi.
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Sean Abbott.
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
- Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
- Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
- World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
- ISL 2023-24: Goa drops first points of the season after goalless draw against Bengaluru FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE