Australia vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023: Get the highlights, updates and commentary from AUS vs NED match in Delhi on Wednesday.

AUS vs NED Preview

Bathed in orange, the Netherlands Residency looks magnificent under the half-moon.

On this pleasant night, on the sprawling lawns, Teja Nidamanuru is speaking in Telugu to someone; Aryan Dutt is having a lengthy chat with Kartik Murali, trying to pick the India spinner-turned-commentator’s brains; Max O’Dowd, his shoulder-length blond hair glistening under lights, poses for a photograph for the umpteenth time.

On the stage, the singer is rendering the John Denver classic, Take Me Home, Country Roads.

It was a night to unwind for the Netherlands players at the party hosted by their country’s ambassador, Marisa Gerards. They seemed to enjoy the attention.

Mind you, it is a country where, Logan van Beek would say at a press conference, jokes are being made on television shows about cricket being more of a nine-to-five job than a competitive sport.

Nobody, however, is taking the Netherlands at this World Cup lightly, though it is ranked the lowest (14th) among all the 10 teams. Not even its mighty opponent on Wednesday – Australia.

The Aussie camp must be relieved that Travis Head is back from injury, but Mitchell Marsh scored a hundred and put on a record 259 for the opening wicket with David Warner, against Pakistan in the last match

It would be interesting to see if the team management would break that partnership and make Marsh move to No. 3.

The Netherlands’ problem at the top of the order is entirely different; it needs a good start from O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh. It could do with some runs from Nidamanuru too.

The spinners as well as the seamers have delivered for the Dutch. As for Australia, it must be hoping Adam Zampa will continue his great run, which has seen him record four-wicket hauls in the last two games.