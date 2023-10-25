MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs Netherlands Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs NED match today?

AUS vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Australia vs Netherlands match on October 25 in Delhi.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 08:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Bas de Leede in action.
Netherlands’ Bas de Leede in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

Australia and Netherlands will take on each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Wednesday. Australia will look to continue its dominance over the Dutch and grab two crucial points.

FOLLOW | AUSTRALIA VS NETHERLANDS LIVE ACTION

Here is all you need to know about the game:

AUSTRALIA VS NETHERLANDS PLAYING XI

AUSTRALIA - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa.

NETHERLANDS - Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

TOSS UPDATE

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

When will AUS vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 25.

ALSO READ | AUSTRALIA VS NETHERLANDS DREAM11 PREDICTED XI

What time will AUS vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Australia vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will AUS vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Australia vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

ALSO READ | AUSTRALIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD

Where can one watch AUS vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of AUS vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Australia /

Netherlands

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

