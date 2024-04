PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

After narrowly missing out on victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur hoping to pull off its third win of the season.

Rajasthan lost its previous match to Gujarat Titans, its first reverse of the season, and would want to return to winning ways.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PBKS vs RR:

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Bowl 1st: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player options: Sandeep Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Rovman Powell, Abid Mushtaq.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler BATTERS Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma ALL-ROUNDERS Riyan Parag (vc), Sam Curran, R. Ashwin BOWLERS Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada Team Composition: PBKS 5:6 RR | Credits Left: 10