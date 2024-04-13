Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of Punjab Kings’ IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday due to an injury. Sam Curran stepped in as captain for the side.
FOLLOW | LIVE: PBKS VS RR, MATCH UPDATES
Curran did not specify the nature of the injury at the coin toss.
Dhawan has opened in all five matches for PBKS in IPL 2024 so far and scored 152 runs in 121 balls. His best performance came against Lucknow Super Giants against which he scored 70 in 50 balls, however, his side ended up losing the match.
Atharva Taide, playing his first match of this season, replaced Dhawan for the contest.
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain
- Iga Swiatek leads Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- PBKS vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, opts to bowl
- PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first; Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Livingstone back for Punjab Kings
- PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE