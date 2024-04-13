PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of Punjab Kings’ IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday due to an injury. Sam Curran stepped in as captain for the side.

Curran did not specify the nature of the injury at the coin toss.

Dhawan has opened in all five matches for PBKS in IPL 2024 so far and scored 152 runs in 121 balls. His best performance came against Lucknow Super Giants against which he scored 70 in 50 balls, however, his side ended up losing the match.

Atharva Taide, playing his first match of this season, replaced Dhawan for the contest.