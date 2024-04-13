MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out due to injury against Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran steps in as captain

Dhawan has opened in all five matches for PBKS in IPL 2024 so far and scored 152 runs in 121 balls.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 19:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan out due to a niggle against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan out due to a niggle against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan out due to a niggle against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of Punjab Kings’ IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday due to an injury. Sam Curran stepped in as captain for the side.

FOLLOW | LIVE: PBKS VS RR, MATCH UPDATES

Curran did not specify the nature of the injury at the coin toss.

Dhawan has opened in all five matches for PBKS in IPL 2024 so far and scored 152 runs in 121 balls. His best performance came against Lucknow Super Giants against which he scored 70 in 50 balls, however, his side ended up losing the match.

Atharva Taide, playing his first match of this season, replaced Dhawan for the contest.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
