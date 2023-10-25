MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Scoring three hundreds in five innings is pretty special, says Duminy on de Kock

Aiden Markram, the South Africa stand-in captain for its back-to-back wins in Mumbai, stressed that de Kock is valued by the group much more than his exploits on the field.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 15:12 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring century during ICC Cricket World Cup Match against Bangladesh.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring century during ICC Cricket World Cup Match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring century during ICC Cricket World Cup Match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

“DE KOCK Please don’t retire after this World Cup.”

A spectator in the MCA Pavilion at the Wankhede Stadium held a hand-written poster during Tuesday’s Men’s Cricket World Cup tie between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Considering the dream run that Quinton de Kock has had in the World Cup so far, calls for de Kock to reverse his decision to retire from ODIs after the World Cup could get louder after Sunday’s Rugby World Cup final.

Now that de Kock has topped the run-scoring charts, thanks to his three hundreds in five innings, including Tuesday’s record-breaking 174, the retirement talk has perhaps taken a back-seat, at least for the South Africa change-room.

“It’s easy to score a hundred and then sort of take a back seat, but every single day that he comes to training and the games that he has played so far, you know, scoring three hundreds in five innings is a pretty special effort,” Jean-Paul Duminy, South Africa’s batting coach, said on Tuesday night.

De Kock’s record run
# De Kock’s 174 against Bangladesh is the highest score by a wicketkeeper in a World Cup match, surpassing Adam Gilchrist’s 149 during Australia’s 2007 final win versus Sri Lanka
# De Kock’s 174 is the second-highest individual score by a South Africa batter in men’s World Cup, after Gary Kirsten’s 188 not out against UAE in 1996
# De Kock’s on Tuesday became only the sixth batter to have scored three hundred in a single men’s World Cup edition.
# De Kock is the leading run-getter in the 2023 edition, with 407 runs from five games.

“Knowing the character that he is, he is certainly not going to rest on that. He has got great ambitions to go all the way and be a real strong performer for the team.”

FOLLOW | Australia vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023

Aiden Markram, the South Africa stand-in captain for its back-to-back wins in Mumbai, stressed that de Kock is valued by the group much more than his exploits on the field.

“We all know Quinton to be the free-spirited guy that he is, but he actually has a fantastic cricket brain on him. So, he assesses conditions really well and communicates that to us off the field even before we have walked out to bat,” Markram said.

“It adds a lot of value in that regard. And then you never want to clip his wings really. You just want to let him fly. He structures it the exact way he feels need, and we back that completely as a unit.”

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Quinton de Kock /

South Africa /

Bangladesh /

JP Duminy /

Aiden Markram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  5. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Cup 2023: England, Sri Lanka aim to keep semifinal hopes alive in Chinnaswamy showdown
    N. Sudarshan
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh’s early optimism continues to fade as semis loom large
    Shayan Acharya
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. AUS vs NED: Australia registers biggest victory in ODI World Cup history, beats Netherlands by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s ‘big show’ sets up Australia’s record 309-run win over Netherlands
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Pakistan aims to sharpen pace and spin ahead of South African challenge in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Australia vs Netherlands Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Maxwell hit centuries; Zampa picks four as AUS wins by 309 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP
    Reuters
  5. Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment