GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Here are the fantasy predictions, possible playing XIs and squads ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings’ Sam Curran celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2024 match.
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Punjab Kings’ Sam Curran celebrates a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will face off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Gujarat is coming into the match confident after its win over Sunrisers Hyderabad whereas Punjab will be hoping to improve having lost its last two games.

ALSO READ | Narine attains his explosive best against Delhi Capitals, registers his highest T20 score

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kane Williamson.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player Options: Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagrajan

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team
WICKETKEEPER
Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha
BATTERS
Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sai Sudharsan,
ALL-ROUNDERS
Sam Curran (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Team Composition: GT 7:4 PBKS Credits Left: 9.5
SQUADS
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. 
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

