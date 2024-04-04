GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will face off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Gujarat is coming into the match confident after its win over Sunrisers Hyderabad whereas Punjab will be hoping to improve having lost its last two games.

ALSO READ | Narine attains his explosive best against Delhi Capitals, registers his highest T20 score

Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player Options: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kane Williamson.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Bowl 1st: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player Options: Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Roussouw, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagrajan

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team WICKETKEEPER Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha BATTERS Shubman Gill, David Miller, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Sai Sudharsan, ALL-ROUNDERS Sam Curran (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Team Composition: GT 7:4 PBKS Credits Left: 9.5