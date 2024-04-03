  • SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024
  • KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024*
  • RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013
  • LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023
  • RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016
  • CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010
  • MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024*
  • KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018
  • CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008
  • CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023