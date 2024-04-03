Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday put on the second-highest score in Indian Premier League history, falling five runs short of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 277/3 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the ongoing edition.

KKR’s best showing prior to this innings had been the 245/6 it had registered against Punjab Kings in 2018.

At the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the team put on 272/7 on the scoreboard against Delhi Capitals.

85 of those runs came off the bat of Sunil Narine. He took only 39 balls to get to his total before getting dismissed by Mitchell Marsh.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 18, slammed a half-century as well in just 25 deliveries, providing able support to the Trinidadian from the other end. “When I went in to bat, (the intention) was very simple. I just wanted to watch the ball. It was so much fun (watching Narine bat at the other end) Whatever they were bowling was coming on well to the bat. We didn’t see a lot of spin,” he told the broadcaster during the innings break.

The duo’s dismissal, however, didn’t bring any kind of respite for the DC bowlers as Andre Russell continued the onslaught, finishing with a 19-ball 41.

Best team totals in the Indian Premier League

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024

KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024*

RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013

LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023

RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016

CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010

MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024*

KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018

CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008

CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023

Additionally, KKR’s 18 sixes in this game is the highest ever by the team in an IPL innings. Its previous best (17) was against Chennai Super Kings in 2018 before the side repeated the feat against Punjab Kings in 2019.