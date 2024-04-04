MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE SCORE, CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal: Preview, Live-streaming info, h2h, predicted XI

MIA vs MON: Follow for live blog of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal tie between Inter Miami and Monterrey, happening at the Chase Stadium in Florida. 

Updated : Apr 04, 2024 04:24 IST

Team Sportstar
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts against Nashville SC during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts against Nashville SC during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Johnnie Izquierdo
lightbox-info

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts against Nashville SC during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup Leg One Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Johnnie Izquierdo

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal tie between Inter Miami and Monterrey, happening at the Chase Stadium in Florida. 

  • April 04, 2024 04:24
    Will Lionel Messi play?

    Miami head coach Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury. However, no confirmation regarding the World Cup winner’s availability was discussed by the club.

    The former Barcelona star was pictured at training ahead of the match. It is expected that he will make an appearance today. 

  • April 04, 2024 04:24
    The Herons arrived at the venue
  • April 04, 2024 04:18
    PREVIEW: Inter Miami vs Monterrey

    The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals kick off on Thursday early morning for fans in India. The Lionel Messi-led team will take on Mexican side Monterrey at home in Chase Stadium in Florida.

    Under manager Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami secured its place in the last eight with a hard-fought 5-3 aggregate victory over Nashville SC. A 2-2 draw away in the first leg was followed by a convincing 3-1 win at home to seal the deal.

    Meanwhile, Monterrey, managed by Fernando Ortiz, arrives in Florida after a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Chivas de Guadalajara in their most recent LIGA MX Clausura match.

    Read the full preview here.

  • April 04, 2024 04:14
    Live-streaming info

    Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

    Miami head coach Tata Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash.

  • April 04, 2024 04:14
    Welcome to Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE blog

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg match between Inter Miami vs Monterrey to be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Thursday. 

