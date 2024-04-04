Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE SCORE, CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal: Preview, Live-streaming info, h2h, predicted XI

Key Updates
- April 04, 2024 04:24Will Lionel Messi play?
Miami head coach Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury. However, no confirmation regarding the World Cup winner’s availability was discussed by the club.
The former Barcelona star was pictured at training ahead of the match. It is expected that he will make an appearance today.
- April 04, 2024 04:24The Herons arrived at the venue
- April 04, 2024 04:18PREVIEW: Inter Miami vs Monterrey
The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals kick off on Thursday early morning for fans in India. The Lionel Messi-led team will take on Mexican side Monterrey at home in Chase Stadium in Florida.
Under manager Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami secured its place in the last eight with a hard-fought 5-3 aggregate victory over Nashville SC. A 2-2 draw away in the first leg was followed by a convincing 3-1 win at home to seal the deal.
Meanwhile, Monterrey, managed by Fernando Ortiz, arrives in Florida after a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Chivas de Guadalajara in their most recent LIGA MX Clausura match.
- April 04, 2024 04:14Live-streaming info
Miami head coach Tata Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash.
- April 04, 2024 04:14Welcome to Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE blog
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg match between Inter Miami vs Monterrey to be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Thursday.
