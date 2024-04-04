Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash against Monterrey?

Inter Miami will miss the services of captain and star player Lionel Messi in its CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinals clash against Monterry at the Chase Stadium on Thursday.

Messi, who bagged a goal and an assist in Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville on March 14, was substituted in the 50th minute.

After the match, head coach Tata Martino revealed that the Argentina international had suffered a leg injury, because of which he was taken off.

“He is overloaded on the right posterior (leg). We don’t want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him. I imagine that for Saturday’s game [against DC United] he is not going to be available,” Martino said.

The World Cup winner also subsequently missed Argentina’s international friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica on March 23 and March 27, respectively.

The eight time Ballons d’Or winner was also absent in David Beckham-owned side’s last three Major league Soccer (MLS) encounters against DC United, New York Red Bulls and New York City.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has found the net 16 times and has seven assists to his name.