Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk equalled his record of the fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The right-hander reached his half-century off 15 balls with a six off leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Fraser-McGurk had scored a 15-ball fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament at the same venue.

The 22-year-old Australian, who scored a 35-ball 55 on IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, has impressed with his power-hitting at the top of the order. His strike rate, in excess of 200 over five matches in the tournament, has stood out in particular.

Fastest fifties in IPL 2024

Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls - DC vs MI - New Delhi Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls - DC vs SRH - New Delhi Abhishek Sharma - 16 balls - SRH vs MI - Hyderabad Travis Head - 16 balls - SRH vs DC - New Delhi Suryakumar Yadav - 17 balls - MI vs RCB - Mumbai