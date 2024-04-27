Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk equalled his record of the fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
The right-hander reached his half-century off 15 balls with a six off leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Fraser-McGurk had scored a 15-ball fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the tournament at the same venue.
The 22-year-old Australian, who scored a 35-ball 55 on IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, has impressed with his power-hitting at the top of the order. His strike rate, in excess of 200 over five matches in the tournament, has stood out in particular.
Fastest fifties in IPL 2024
- Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls - DC vs MI - New Delhi
- Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls - DC vs SRH - New Delhi
- Abhishek Sharma - 16 balls - SRH vs MI - Hyderabad
- Travis Head - 16 balls - SRH vs DC - New Delhi
- Suryakumar Yadav - 17 balls - MI vs RCB - Mumbai
