  1. Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls - DC vs MI - New Delhi
  2. Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls - DC vs SRH - New Delhi
  3. Abhishek Sharma - 16 balls - SRH vs MI - Hyderabad
  4. Travis Head - 16 balls - SRH vs DC - New Delhi
  5. Suryakumar Yadav - 17 balls - MI vs RCB - Mumbai