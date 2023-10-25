MagazineBuy Print

Gill closes gap with Babar in race for No. 1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

The 24-year-old, who became the fastest batter to reach 2000 ODI runs during the World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday, has improved to 823 ratings points.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 17:39 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Shubman Gill in action.
India's Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill closed the gap with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam by just six points as the No. 1 ODI batter in the ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who became the fastest batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs during the World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday, has improved to 823 ratings points.

Babar on the other hand has dropped to a total of 829 rating point despite having amassed 157 runs from five innings so far at the World Cup, with his most recent effort a fighting 74 in a losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai.

Having missed India’s first two World Cup because of dengue, Gill has 95 runs from just three matches which includes a standout innings of 53 in the seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who is the second leading run-getter in the World Cup with 354 runs after five matches, has improved three spots to be on joint fifth spot with Aussie left-handed opener David Warner (up two spots).

Fresh from hitting three centuries from five matches, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock finds himself within striking distance in third place.

South Africa teammate Heinrich Klaasen has improved seven places to be in fourth spot with a new career-high rating.

Take a look | Bishan Singh Bedi passes away: Life in pictures

Siraj jumps to No. 2 spot

India quick Mohammed Siraj, who has picked up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup, jumped one place to close in on Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood as the No 1 ODI bowler.

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj rose two places to third and a new career-high rating following his seven wickets at the tournament thus far.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi (up four places to sixth) and Australia tweaker Adam Zampa (up four places to seventh) also made ground inside the top-10.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan remained out in front of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with South Africa beanpole Marco Jansen the biggest mover with the in-form No.7 jumping 23 places on this list to share 11th place alongside Scotland’s Michael Leask.

Related Topics

Shubman Gill /

Babar Azam /

Mohammed Siraj

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

