AUS vs NED: Warner equals Tendulkar for second most hundreds in ODI World Cup

Australia opener David Warner equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of World Cup hundreds on Wednesday. Warner scored his sixth century at the World Cup during a match against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for most World Cup centuries with a tally of seven. He claimed the record with a hundred against Afghanistan in Delhi earlier this month.

The swashbuckling batter had slammed three hundreds in the last edition of the tournament in 2019 after making his first World Cup ton in 2015 against Afghanistan.

Warner had scored 163 against Pakistan in Australia’s previous game and powered his team to a match-winning total of 367 for nine.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old got to his hundred with a boundary off Bas de Leede in the 39th over.

However, the left-hander could not stay longer at the crease and was dismissed for 104 in the following over off Logan van Beek.