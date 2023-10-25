MagazineBuy Print

BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach

Having retired as the second-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy, Muzumdar has been a part of Mumbai’s eight Ranji titles during his 16 seasons with the domestic powerhouse. 

Published : Oct 25, 2023 18:51 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Muzumdar won several Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and later represented Assam and Andhra Pradesh.
Muzumdar won several Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and later represented Assam and Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Muzumdar won several Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and later represented Assam and Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Amol Muzumdar, the domestic stalwart-turned-coach, has been appointed as the head coach of India Women’s cricket team. Muzumdar will thus fill in a position that has been vacant since December last year.

Despite the Cricket Advisory Committee completing the process almost six months ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced Muzumdar’s appointment on Wednesday.

Sportstar understands that Muzumdar’s appointment is till the Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be played in India in September-October 2025.

While Roger Binny, the BCCI president, hoped the team “will continue to rise in his tenure”, secretary Jay Shah stated Muzumdar “brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and possesses a keen understanding of the modern game”.

ALSO READ: ODI World Cup 2023- Scoring three hundreds in five innings is pretty special: SA batting coach JP Duminy on De Kock

Muzumdar said he is honoured and privileged to have been appointed as the women’s head coach.

“This is a huge responsibility, and I look forward to working closely with talented players and providing them with the right preparation and guidance to excel,” he added.

“The next two years are extremely important as two World Cups are scheduled in the period. Together with the coaching and support staff, we will look to tick every box and give ourselves the best chance to succeed.”

ALSO READ: Gill closes gap with Babar by six points in the race for No 1 ICC ODI batter; Siraj jumps to second spot

Having retired as the second-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy, Muzumdar has been a part of Mumbai’s eight Ranji titles during his 16 seasons with the domestic powerhouse. 

After representing Assam and Andhra for five more years, Muzumdar has emerged as a successful coach. 

Over the last decade, he has taken up several coaching responsibilities.

His primary assignments include having been associated with the Netherlands and South Africa’s men’s national teams, and batting coach with Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals before serving as the Mumbai men’s head coach for the last two domestic seasons.

Related Topics

Amol Muzumdar /

India /

BCCI

