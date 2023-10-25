MagazineBuy Print

Bas de Leede sets record for most runs conceded in ODI innings during World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

The right-arm medium-pacer conceded 115 runs in his 10 overs, going past Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa's tally of 113 in as many overs.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 18:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Bas de Leede in action against Australia during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Wednesday.
Netherlands’ Bas de Leede in action against Australia during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Netherlands' Bas de Leede in action against Australia during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede registered the record for conceding the most runs in an ODI innings during an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

The right-arm medium-pacer conceded 115 runs in his 10 overs, going past Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa’s tally of 113 in as many overs.

Glenn Maxwell took a toll on de Leede in the 49th over of the innings, which went for 28 runs as the batter scored a 40-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup.

De Leede had picked the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis in quick succession earlier in the innings to peg Australia back before Maxwell took over and tormented a hapless Dutch attack.

The Aussies ransacked 131 runs in the last 10 overs to put up their second highest total - 399 for eight - at the World Cup, and the joint-sixth highest overall in the tournament.

Earlier, opener David Warner struck his second consecutive century in the tournament and equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six hundreds at the World Cup.

Most runs conceded in an innings in ODIs

Bowler Runs Overs Opposition Year Venue
Bas de Leede (NED) 115 10 Australia 2023 Delhi
Mick Lewis (AUS) 113 10 South Africa 2006 Johannesburg
Adam Zampa (AUS) 113 10 South Africa 2023 Centurion
Wahab Riaz (PAK) 110 10 England 2016 Nottingham
Rashid Khan (AFG) 110 9 England 2019 Manchester

