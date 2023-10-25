Bas de Leede sets record for most runs conceded in ODI innings during World Cup 2023 match vs Australia

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede registered the record for conceding the most runs in an ODI innings during an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

The right-arm medium-pacer conceded 115 runs in his 10 overs, going past Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa’s tally of 113 in as many overs.

Glenn Maxwell took a toll on de Leede in the 49th over of the innings, which went for 28 runs as the batter scored a 40-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup.

De Leede had picked the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis in quick succession earlier in the innings to peg Australia back before Maxwell took over and tormented a hapless Dutch attack.

The Aussies ransacked 131 runs in the last 10 overs to put up their second highest total - 399 for eight - at the World Cup, and the joint-sixth highest overall in the tournament.

Earlier, opener David Warner struck his second consecutive century in the tournament and equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six hundreds at the World Cup.

Most runs conceded in an innings in ODIs