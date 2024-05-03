MagazineBuy Print

Maradona’s children call for moving body to mausoleum for safety and tribute

Diego Maradona’s children filed a request with the Argentine Courts on Thursday to move the former football great’s body “to a much safer place” and for fans “to pay tribute” in a mausoleum.

Published : May 03, 2024 09:11 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
(File Photo) Diego Maradona's children filed a request to move his body "to a much safer place" and for fans "to pay tribute" in a mausoleum.
(File Photo) Diego Maradona’s children filed a request to move his body “to a much safer place” and for fans “to pay tribute” in a mausoleum. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

(File Photo) Diego Maradona’s children filed a request to move his body “to a much safer place” and for fans “to pay tribute” in a mausoleum. | Photo Credit: AP

Diego Maradona’s children filed a request with the Argentine Courts on Thursday to move the former football great’s body “to a much safer place” and for fans “to pay tribute” in a mausoleum.

Maradona’s remains lie in a private cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where he was carried in November 2020 in a massive funeral procession. Only family members are allowed to enter the cemetery.

The mausoleum, called “Memorial del Diez,” is located behind the Casa Rosada, the seat of the executive branch of the Argentine government, and will be open to the public, Veronica Ojeda, mother of Maradona’s youngest son, told local media.

“All the heirs request by common agreement to authorise the transfer to his next destination of eternal rest (...) in a much safer place than the current one,” said the note presented to the court signed by Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, and Ojeda on behalf of Diego Maradona Jr.

READ | Iraq qualifies for Paris Olympics men’s football tournament with win over Indonesia

“And so that all the Argentine people and the citizens of the world can pay homage to our father who was the greatest Argentine idol.”

The relocation will take place around Oct. 30, the birth date of the 1986 World Cup winner with Argentina, one of the family’s lawyers told reporters.

Maradona died at age 60 in November 2020 from a heart attack. Fans of Napoli and of the Argentine national team worshipped him as the “god of football.”

Diego Maradona

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

