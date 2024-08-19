Former Chinese Football Association vice president Li Yuyi gets 11 years in prison for taking bribes

The former vice president of the Chinese Football Association Li Yuyi has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined 1 million yuan (Rs. 1.17 crore) for taking bribes, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, citing a court ruling.

Li Yuyi’s sentence follows probes into more than a dozen high-level football officials since late 2022.

The sport has long grappled with corruption, which fans have blamed for the enduring underperformance of the national team. In 2012, two former chiefs of the same football association were each sentenced to 10-1/2 years in jail for taking bribes.

In March, a former chief of China’s football association was sentenced to life in prison for accepting more than $10 million in bribes, in one of the biggest anti-corruption probes in the sport in years.