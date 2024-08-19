Napoli’s Serie A season kicked off disastrously on Sunday when it was overwhelmed 3-0 at Hellas Verona and lost star midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he collided with an opposing player.
Antonio Conte, in his first league match in charge of the 2023 champion, was forced to take off Kvaratskhelia just before halftime when the Georgian looked uncomfortable following the collision.
Napoli’s problems deepened after the break when Dailon Livramento got in front of the defence after five minutes and slotted in a cross from close range to give the hosts the lead.
ALSO READ | Atalanta’s Europa League hero Ademola Lookman dropped for Serie A opener as PSG rumours loom
The nightmare continued for Napoli after 75 minutes when Daniel Mosquera received a through ball and calmly struck a right-footed shot in to double Verona’s lead.
In stoppage time, Verona scored a third as Napoli’s defence faltered, allowing Mosquera to tap in a close-range pass and complete his brace.
AS Roma started its campaign with a goalless stalemate at Cagliari, while city rival Lazio got off to a flying start, winning 3-1 at home against newly promoted Venezia, despite an early scare with the visitor scoring after three minutes.
Latest on Sportstar
- Antonio Conte’s Napoli stunned 3-0 by Verona in Serie A opener
- Cincinnati Open: World No.1 Swiatek loses to Sabalenka in semis; Pegula beats Badosa to reach final
- Cincinnati Open: Sinner overcomes Zverev challenege to reach final
- Mbappe strikes silver with Real Madrid, Haaland compared to Messi, Ronaldo: What happened in Europe this week (Aug. 11-18)?
- PAK vs BAN: Pakistan releases spinner Abrar Ahmed, opts for all-out pace attack in 1st Test against Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE