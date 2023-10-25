MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs NED: Maxwell scores fastest ODI World Cup hundred

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 17:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates after scoring a century against Netherlands during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Australia batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates after scoring a century against Netherlands during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY/THE HINDU
Australia batter Glenn Maxwell celebrates after scoring a century against Netherlands during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY/THE HINDU

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Maxwell scored a 40-ball hundred, which is also the fourth fastest century in ODI cricket.

Maxwell hammered nine fours and eight maximum in his 44-ball stay in the middle. He got out in the last over to Logan van Beek for 106.

Earlier, South Africa’s Aiden Markram held the record for the fastest World Cup hundred, with a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka, at the same venue.

Fastest Centuries in ODI World Cup
Glenn Maxwell off 40 balls - Australia vs Netherlands - Delhi, 2023
Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africavs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023
Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011
Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015
AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015
Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019
Heinrich Klaasen off 61 balls - South Africa vs England - Mumbai, 2023
Rohit Sharma off 63 balls - India vs Afghanistan - Delhi, 2023
Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023
Mathew Hayden off 66 balls - Australia vs South Africa - Basseterre, 2007
John Davison off 67 balls - Canada vs West Indies - Centurion, 2003
Paul Stirling off 70 balls - Ireland vs Netherlands - Kolkata, 2011
Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015
Adam Gilchrist off 72 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bridgetown, 2007
Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015
Shaiman Anwar off 79 balls - UAE vs Ireland - Brisbane, 2015
Brendan Taylor off 79 balls - Zimbabwe vs Ireland - Hobart, 2015
Fastest ODI Centuries
AB de Villiers off 31 balls - South Africa v West Indies - Johannesburg, 2015
Corey Anderson off 36 balls - New Zealand v West Indies - Queenstown, 2014
Shahid Afridi off 37 balls - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Nairobi, 1996
Glenn Maxwell off 40 balls - Australia vs Netherlands - Delhi, 2023
Asif Khan off 41 balls - UAE v Nepal, Kirtipur, 2023

