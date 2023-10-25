AUS vs NED: Maxwell scores fastest ODI World Cup hundred

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Maxwell scored a 40-ball hundred, which is also the fourth fastest century in ODI cricket.
Maxwell hammered nine fours and eight maximum in his 44-ball stay in the middle. He got out in the last over to Logan van Beek for 106.
Earlier, South Africa’s Aiden Markram held the record for the fastest World Cup hundred, with a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka, at the same venue.
Fastest Centuries in ODI World Cup
Fastest ODI Centuries
