AUS vs NED: Maxwell scores fastest ODI World Cup hundred

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Maxwell scored a 40-ball hundred, which is also the fourth fastest century in ODI cricket.

Maxwell hammered nine fours and eight maximum in his 44-ball stay in the middle. He got out in the last over to Logan van Beek for 106.

Earlier, South Africa’s Aiden Markram held the record for the fastest World Cup hundred, with a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka, at the same venue.

Fastest Centuries in ODI World Cup Glenn Maxwell off 40 balls - Australia vs Netherlands - Delhi, 2023 Aiden Markram off 49 balls - South Africavs Sri Lanka - Delhi, 2023 Kevin O’Brian off 50 balls - Ireland vs England - Bangalore, 2011 Glenn Maxwell off 51 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Sydney, 2015 AB de Villiers off 52 balls - South Africa vs West Indies - Sydney, 2015 Eoin Morgan off 57 balls - England vs Afghanistan - Manchester, 2019 Heinrich Klaasen off 61 balls - South Africa vs England - Mumbai, 2023 Rohit Sharma off 63 balls - India vs Afghanistan - Delhi, 2023 Kusal Mendis off 65 balls - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - Hyderabad, 2023 Mathew Hayden off 66 balls - Australia vs South Africa - Basseterre, 2007 John Davison off 67 balls - Canada vs West Indies - Centurion, 2003 Paul Stirling off 70 balls - Ireland vs Netherlands - Kolkata, 2011 Kumar Sangakkara off 70 balls - Sri Lanka vs England - Wellington, 2015 Adam Gilchrist off 72 balls - Australia vs Sri Lanka - Bridgetown, 2007 Kumar Sangakkara off 73 balls - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Melbourne, 2015 Shaiman Anwar off 79 balls - UAE vs Ireland - Brisbane, 2015 Brendan Taylor off 79 balls - Zimbabwe vs Ireland - Hobart, 2015