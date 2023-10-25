  • Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs - 2023 (Delhi)
  • Australia beat Afghanistan by 275 runs - 2015 (Perth)
  • South Africa beat West Indies by 257 runs - 2015 (Sydney)
  • Australia beat Namibia by 256 runs - 2003 (Potchefstroom)
  • Sri Lanka beat Bermuda by 243 runs - 2007 (Port of Spain)