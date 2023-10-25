Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

It registered the biggest victory, by margin of runs, in the history of the ODI World Cup. The previous record was also held by Australia, which beat Afghanistan by 275 runs at Perth in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

This is also the second biggest win in the history of ODI cricket, and is bettered only by India’s 317-run win against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

Earlier in the tournament, South Africa had posted the eighth-biggest victory at the World Cup by beating England by 229 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Australia rode on Glenn Maxwell and David Warner’s centuries to post a commanding 399 for eight before Adam Zampa’s four-wicket haul skittled the Dutch for just 90 in 21 overs.

BIGGEST WINS IN ODI WORLD CUP HISTORY

Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs - 2023 (Delhi)

Australia beat Afghanistan by 275 runs - 2015 (Perth)

South Africa beat West Indies by 257 runs - 2015 (Sydney)

Australia beat Namibia by 256 runs - 2003 (Potchefstroom)

Sri Lanka beat Bermuda by 243 runs - 2007 (Port of Spain)