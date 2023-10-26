MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Wary of law of averages, selection migraines, unbeaten India prepares for the road ahead

With a cloud of uncertainty lingering around Hardik Pandya’s bruised left ankle, India could face England with a playing eleven similar to the one that turned out against the Black Caps.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 17:12 IST , LUCKNOW - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s Hardik Pandya grimaces in pain as he lies on the ground after sustaining an injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.
India’s Hardik Pandya grimaces in pain as he lies on the ground after sustaining an injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Hardik Pandya grimaces in pain as he lies on the ground after sustaining an injury during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. | Photo Credit: AP

A few days in the lap of the Himalayas must have done a world of good for the Men in Blue. The break after Sunday’s triumphant World Cup contest against New Zealand at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium helped the players unwind. Some like K.L. Rahul dipped their feet in cold mountain streams.

It was all pastoral and nice, and there was a touch of Ruskin Bond in the air with the slow life being embraced. But now it is time to get sweaty and inflate the laundry bills with team apparel put through the wringer in practice sessions in the days leading up to Sunday’s clash at the Ekana Stadium here against England.

With a cloud of uncertainty lingering around Hardik Pandya’s bruised left ankle, India could step in with a playing eleven similar to the one that turned out against the Black Caps. That Hardik’s absence needed to be filled with two candidates - a pure batter in Suryakumar Yadav and an original bowler in Mohammed Shami - reveals how much balance the all-rounder lends to the squad.

READ | World Cup Diary: Indian juggernaut rolls on and a Portuguese couple’s maiden tryst with cricket

Shardul Thakur’s omission was collateral damage in the wake of Hardik’s exit as the team had no luxury to field the Mumbaikar, known for effecting breakthroughs and equally notorious for leaking runs, a flaw he masks with handy blows while batting.

If the surface here promises warmth to the slow men, then R. Ashwin could be a contender. That Kuldeep Yadav had a diffident start against New Zealand before pulling back a few may also weigh on the team management’s mind. England is at a low ebb but does have batters, who love a good biff, and Ashwin, with his spells against Chris Gayle and company in the IPL over the years, could be a good counterpoint. As for the other spinner Ravindra Jadeja, his spot is set in stone. Bowling tight, fielding like a dream and chipping in valuable runs, Jadeja is a massive asset.

Besides the selection migraines that Hardik’s expected absence stirs up, India needs to be wary about the law of averages. Remaining undefeated in five games and hoping to extend this winning momentum, Rohit Sharma’s men have varied opponents glaring at them on the road ahead. England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and finally the Netherlands, all nurse their fantasies about embarrassing the host.

Even during India’s scorching championship run in the 2011 edition, South Africa offered the banana peel at Nagpur despite Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliance and England held India to a tie at Bengaluru. Extended league phases work both ways. Squads can shed kinetic energy and lapse into a fatal hibernation, or teams, like what Australia is doing now, could gain a second wind.

India got its first part right and now the second act shimmers into view with Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru being the venues. Rohit’s men have to amplify their efforts and also offer fodder for those warm behind-the-scenes videos from a happy dressing room.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

Hardik Pandya /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Mohammed Shami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 146/2 (24); Nissanka, Sadeera bring up 100 partnership - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Wary of law of averages, selection migraines, unbeaten India prepares for the road ahead
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Shlok, a contemporary of Satwik-Chirag, carves his niche as pioneering USA badminton coach
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China closes in on 400 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. PAK vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: We will start our winning streak from tomorrow, says Shadab
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Wary of law of averages, selection migraines, unbeaten India prepares for the road ahead
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami, the ultimate team man, returns with five-for in Dharamsala
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. BAN vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib toils in nets in sweltering conditions ahead of crucial match vs South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Jansen said I’m not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score 100,’ says Klaasen
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 146/2 (24); Nissanka, Sadeera bring up 100 partnership - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Wary of law of averages, selection migraines, unbeaten India prepares for the road ahead
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Shlok, a contemporary of Satwik-Chirag, carves his niche as pioneering USA badminton coach
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China closes in on 400 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment