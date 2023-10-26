MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Rizwan, Shaheen sweat it out in the nets at Chepauk

After three consecutive losses, Pakistan is desperate for a win as it takes on high-flying South Africa in a World Cup 2023 fixture in Chennai. Here’s what the contingent worked on in the nets at the Chepauk stadium.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 16:24 IST , CHENNAI

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
