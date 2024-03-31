VIDEO - Mayank Yadav: Have always loved things which have speed; visualised my debut for last two years

Mayank Yadav made his Indian Premier League debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Mayank, who represents Delhi in the domestic cricket, impressed on his maiden IPL match, finishing with three wickets while conceding 27 runs in his quota of four overs.

“A lot of excitement was there in my debut. For the last two years, I have been visualising just one thing that, that is when I make my debut what will I feel when I bowl my first ball. Everybody said there would be some pressure or nervousness but I did not feel it at all,” Mayank said during the post match press conference.

The 21-year-old, who constantly troubled the batters by clocking over 140kmph, bowled the quickest ball of this edition as he registered 155.8 kph on the speed gun while bowling against Englishman Jonny Bairstow.

“I have never bowled 156kmph before this. I clicked 155kmph during Mushtaq Ali, but this is my fastest ball

“Even in normal life, apart from cricket, I love things which have speed with them. Whether it is a rocket, aeroplane or superbike, speed excites me. In my childhood, I liked jet planes and would get inspiration from them,” Mayank added.

Chasing a tantalising 200 runs, PBKS started its chase with a bang as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Bairstow put on an unbeaten 100-run stand. Just when the game was slipping away from the hands of LSG, Mayank removed the well-set Bairstow and went on to take two more wickets to provide timely breakthroughs to help LSG register a 21-run win.

“Justin Langer (head coach) or even Morne Morkel (bowling coach) did not say anything particular on what I need to work on. They know that along with pace my hard length ball is good. They just told me to keep the plan simple, use pace and bowl hard length balls as many as possible as well those which can be finished on stumps.” he said.