MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Shadab looks set to return for crucial match against England

Pacer Haris Rauf, who was put through an MRI test following an issue in his ribs, also hit the nets and may be available for selection.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 20:56 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi (left) and Shadab Khan (right) during a practice session.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi (left) and Shadab Khan (right) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi (left) and Shadab Khan (right) during a practice session. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

The chances of Pakistan fielding a fit-again Shadab Khan in its crucial World Cup encounter against England looked brighter with the all-rounder taking part in the team’s nets session at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

As the Pakistani team resumed its practice ahead of its final round-robin league match on Saturday after a two-day break, Shadab was seen in action with full intensity.

The leg-spinner, who fell awkwardly while fielding in the match against South Africa in Bengaluru on October 27 and made way for concussion substitute Usama Mir, began with bowling before switching to batting.

READ | How Afghanistan’s rapid ascent in 2023 ODI World Cup came to be: A behind-the-scenes look 

The 25-year-old had scored an important 36-ball 43 in that match, which South Africa won by one wicket in a nail-biting finish.

Considering that spinners have tasted some success at the Eden in the three World Cup matches played here so far, Pakistan may be tempted to include Shadab in the playing XI. It will give the former champion, which is eyeing a spot in the semifinals, better balance and flexibility.

Pacer Haris Rauf, who was put through an MRI test following an issue in his ribs, also hit the nets and may be available for selection.

Related stories

Related Topics

shadab khan /

Pakistan /

England /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Shadab looks set to return for crucial match against England
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 165/6 (34); Moeen Ali removes Scott Edwards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka Cricket invites retired judges to form independent committee
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Shadab looks set to return for crucial match against England
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Kohli skips optional training session in Bengaluru, Bumrah hits Kishan
    Ashwin Achal
  4. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: New Zealand eyes win over Sri Lanka amid rain scare to stay alive in semifinal race
    Ashwin Achal
  5. World Cup 2023: Australia qualifies for semifinals after stunning win over Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Shadab looks set to return for crucial match against England
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 165/6 (34); Moeen Ali removes Scott Edwards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shaji Prabhakaran sacked as AIFF Secretary General
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sri Lanka Cricket invites retired judges to form independent committee
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment