MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson

Williamson described Glenn Maxwell’s masterclass knock against Afghanistan on Tuesday as an “incredibly special knock”.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 19:23 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal

The rain prediction for the crucial New Zealand-Sri Lanka match here on Thursday does not faze New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

“We can’t control the weather. There may be a thought in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day, our focus is on the cricket,” Williamson said in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Williamson described Glenn Maxwell’s masterclass knock against Afghanistan on Tuesday as an “incredibly special knock”.

READ | New Zealand eyes win over Sri Lanka amid rain scare to stay alive in semifinal race

“It was an incredibly special knock. Not just the runs, but the situation, as he was clearly struggling physically.. To be able to pull that off, and in a partnership with Pat Cummins is without a doubt one of the great World Cup victories,” Williamson said.

“At the same time, it was a tough one for Afghanistan. They’ve been excellent, and they probably won 80 to 90 percent of that game. In white ball cricket, things can change quickly,” he added.

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz stated that the side is keen to finish in the top-eight in order to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. “This is a crucial game. The Champions Trophy scenario says we need to win it. Our preparation was like any other game. Everyone is very positive,” Nawaz said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 Cricket World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

Kane Williamson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: Will Lockie Ferguson return for the Black Caps for must-win clash in Bengaluru?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs SL, World Cup 2023: Can’t control weather, our focus is on cricket, says Williamson
    Ashwin Achal
  2. ENG vs NED: Buttler lauds Stokes’ ‘exceptional’ century as England beats Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment