IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Kohli skips optional training session in Bengaluru, Bumrah hits Kishan

Iyer and Gill hammered big shots aplenty, eliciting nervy screams of ‘watch out!’ as the ball whizzed dangerously towards unsuspecting onlookers.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 17:52 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
India coach Rahul Dravid (left) speaking to Ravindra Jadeja (right) during a training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
India coach Rahul Dravid (left) speaking to Ravindra Jadeja (right) during a training session ahead of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
India coach Rahul Dravid (left) speaking to Ravindra Jadeja (right) during a training session ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

It was a typically quiet homecoming for India head coach Rahul Dravid at the team’s optional training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

India takes on Netherlands in its last league game here on Sunday.

Former India and Karnataka captain Dravid, among the first to enter the field, took a close look at the pitch that will be used for the New Zealand-Sri Lanka clash here on Thursday. He took some time out to chat with an old friend - former India and Karnataka left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhat.

Batter Virat Kohli, on the cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI century record, gave the session a miss. Skipper Rohit Sharma, sporting a relaxed orange tank top, did not bat, but engaged in a lengthy, animated discussion with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Iyer and Gill hammered big shots aplenty, eliciting nervy screams of ‘watch out!’ as the ball whizzed dangerously towards unsuspecting onlookers.

India’s Ishan Kishan (right) during the practice session.
India’s Ishan Kishan (right) during the practice session. | Photo Credit: AFP
India's Ishan Kishan (right) during the practice session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were given first strike with the bat. After his stint, Bumrah held court with an enthusiastic group of net bowlers. When Bumrah bowled, he hit Ishan Kishan with a rising delivery. Kishan was down for the count, before eventually getting back on his feet to resume batting duties.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, yet to get a game in this World Cup, bowled at full tilt for nearly the full two-hour session.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

