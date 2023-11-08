MagazineBuy Print

Shubman Gill overtakes Babar Azam to become No 1 ODI batter; Siraj claims top bowling spot

Indian batting star Shubman Gill overtook Babar Azam of Pakistan to become the number one batter, according to the recent ICC ODI ranking.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 13:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill in action.
India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

He became the fourth Indian behind Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking.

The right-hander has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the tournament.

READ | ODI World Cup: Costliest dropped catches in CWC history

Azam has been on top of the batting charts since April 14, 2021 when he dethroned Virat Kohli from the spot.

The Indian is currently at 830 points, six more than Azam. Quinton de Kock is on third spot, followed by Virat Kohli and David Warner.

The 24-year-old batter has amassed 219 runs after missing the first two World Cup matches due to dengue.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj climbed to the top of the list for ODI bowlers on the back of his 10 wickets at the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer also jumped 17 places to 18th overall on the list for ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) making good ground.

