Reverse swing: Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar, Venkatesh Prasad on science and skill behind keeping headline trend of 1990s relevant

New ball, semi-new ball, or old ball. The challenges vary as the fast bowler or medium fast bowler tests his skills against some of the most innovative batsmen in white-ball cricket. “It was always tough to be a bowler. The task has become bigger because of the conditions that seem loaded against the bowler,” observes Kapil Dev, who commanded respect with his ability to pitch the ball up consistently and embarrass the batsmen by cleaning them up.

In recent times, fast bowlers have struggled to extract reverse swing for reasons beyond their control. “Can’t make the ball,” avers Manoj Prabhakar, known for his ways with the ball, swinging it menacingly. Making the ball is getting it ready for the reverse swing, which is an art, a combination of science and skills.

Fielders are designated to prepare the ball; the use of saliva is banned, but they can always bring in sweat to make one side heavy. Usually, the fielder at first slip or mid-on rubs one side of the ball vigorously to maintain the shine. The coordination is perfect and is often set up by the bowling coach.

“I was comfortable with the semi-new ball (five to 10 overs old). I used my wrist for the leg-cutters, just like Hardik (Pandya), and I could do it because I always trained for it. The new ball tends to swing, and you can end up spraying it if you don’t practise hard,” said Venkatesh Prasad, known to dent set partnerships. “To land the new ball in the right areas is always a challenge.”

Australia’s Michael Bevan caught by Anil Kumble (not in picture) off Venkatesh Prasad during the Titan Cup triangular series One Day International cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore on October 21, 1996. India won by two wickets. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVES

Limited supply

For bowlers in the ‘90s, it was tough to get new balls at nets because the supply was less. “I would get one new ball, which I had to use for four days. I would take it home and look after the ball. Today, you get 10 new balls for one season of nets. See the difference. You get to practise more with the new ball and learn to use it well too,” said Prasad.

Kapil was emphatic when he said skills mattered more. “You have to work hard to understand your bowling. Two new balls, being used in one innings (25 overs each), have made the bowler’s life difficult. You have batsmen playing some astounding shots, and when there is no help from the pitch, it becomes a nightmare. The harder the ball, the more the batsmen enjoy it. The ball flies off the bat when it is hard. Earlier, they used to change the ball after 35 overs because the bowlers would begin to dominate. They would make the ball talk. Even the equipment manufacturers have worked more on improving the quality of the bat than the ball. I know reverse swing is a lethal weapon, but then you need certain conditions to reverse swing the ball,” said Kapil.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowl the Test match length in ODI cricket and earn respect from the batsmen. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Nature of outfield

With the outfield being lush green, the bowlers are seen to return the ball on the bounce, landing it on the pitch, to try and get some of the ball surface to become rough. “It is understandable. The first thing the bowler sees is if the pitch is abrasive. That’s the only way you can get the ball to become a bit rough,” Kapil said.

Prabhakar advises the bowlers to be more accurate when exploring ways to get the batsman out. “You have to bowl a decent length, and of course, the line becomes important once you see the form of the batsman. If you bowl on a spot that irritates the batsman, you have won the battle. Reverse swing is not the only method to get the batsman out. You should be able to control your swing and possibly develop a good yorker,” advised Prabhakar.

The bowlers know what a semi-new ball will do. Seam position and strength are important. “Jasprit (Bumrah), Sreesanth, (Mohd) Shami, and Zaheer (Khan) have always made an impression in all conditions because of their magnificent wrist positions. I didn’t have that wrist position and had to study the conditions quickly. I am not surprised that two new balls are being used in one innings now because the bowlers were getting the advantage of exploiting the old ball. You have to come up with variations. Bumrah and Shami bowl the Test match length in ODI cricket and earn respect from the batsmen. (Mitchell) Starc bowls stump to stump and makes a huge difference. The back of the length ball and a surprise bouncer work well too,” added Prasad.

Prabhakar also advocated the importance of using fingers when trying to fox the batsmen. ”I would keep my fingers behind the seam. Just as Bumrah did during the match against Pakistan. These are skills that are a must in modern cricket, where you are under scrutiny all the time. Remember, we used to hide the ball before delivering because some batsmen were good at reading you at the point of delivery.”

Up for the challenge

There are aspects, like the bowler’s body language, that batsmen tend to take notice of. “The energy of the bowler is noticeable from his approach, his walk back to the bowling mark, and his desire to quickly go through the over because he is confident. Look at Bumrah and Shami. They are consistent with the time taken to bowl an over. Never allowing their mind to be impacted. An important feature is how to control your heartbeat when under pressure or bowling to a batsman who is gunning for you. If you learn to control your nerves, you can always find angles and the right length to hustle the batsman,” Prabhakar added.

The trend of optional practice does not appeal to Prasad and Prabhakar. “You have to bowl and bowl to become better. Zaheer improved when he went to play county cricket, where he had to bowl in the nets and the match. I used to bowl for three hours in the nets. Anil (Kumble) and now R. Ashwin never believed in skipping nets,” Prasad pointed out.

Kapil summed it up nicely. “You have to talk to the ball. Use different angles. When you see the ball in your hand, you should know what the ball will do. Would there be swing, reverse swing, or trusted cutters? As a bowler, the ball was my friend and a weapon. I knew how to tend the ball and use the conditions (pitch and weather).”

Bowling has indeed become tough. But it is not tough enough for the bowlers to become victims of the pitch and the conditions. “If you are good, you know the way out. Ask Bumrah or Shami,” smiles Prasad.