IPL 2024 auction likely to be held on December 19

The player auction for Indian Premier League 2024 is likely to be held on December 19, with Dubai being considered as the venue. The 10 franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained and released players by November 15, after which the auction pool will be released by the first week of December.

While the franchises claim that they are yet to ‘officially hear’ anything from the BCCI about the date for the mini auction, they have been informally alerted about the December 15-20 window. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally it was held in Kochi. Sources in the Board, however, indicated to Sportstar that ‘options are being explored’ and Dubai is ‘one of those’ venues.

Each team will have a purse of Rs 100 crore - a rise from last year’s purse of Rs 95 crore - and how much each of them can spend will obviously depend on which players are retained and released.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that the auction for the Women’s Premier League will be held in the first week of December. However, sources have indicated that no date has been finalised yet. The tournament is expected to be held in the February-March window.